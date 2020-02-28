Formula 1: Ferrari reach settlement over engine investigation

The Australian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website on March 15

Formula 1's governing body says it has "reached a settlement" with Ferrari following an investigation into the engine it raced last year.

The FIA looked into claims Ferrari had found a way to circumvent restrictions on fuel flow that are central to F1's complex turbo hybrid engines.

A statement said that the FIA had concluded a "thorough technical investigation" into the engine.

It added: "The specifics of the agreement remain between the parties."

The statement added: "The FIA and Scuderia Ferrari have agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula 1 power units for forthcoming championship seasons as well as assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula 1 and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels."

Rivals Mercedes and Red Bull had suspicions about Ferrari's engine performance for much of last season and at the US Grand Prix in October the FIA issued a clarification of the rules in response to a series of questions raised by Red Bull.

The clarification made it clear that any intervention with the mandatory fuel-flow meter that could lead it to exceed the maximum permitted fuel flow would be against the rules.

Following the clarification, a run of six consecutive pole positions by Ferrari came to an end.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto insisted the two matters were not linked.

The FIA has continued to look into the Ferrari engine since then, and Friday's statement marks an end to the investigation.

Those who believed Ferrari might have found a way around the rules will point to the fact that the FIA statement does not specifically clear the team of wrongdoing.

However, the fact that there has been no punishment will be taken by others as an indication that the FIA was not able to prove Ferrari was doing anything wrong.

Ferrari and the FIA declined to comment beyond the specifics of the statement.