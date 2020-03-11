Formula 1 on the BBC: Australian Grand Prix radio & online coverage details

Lewis Hamilton stands on the podium in Melbourne
Lewis Hamilton is aiming to equal Michael Schumacher's seven world titles in 2020

Follow live radio and text coverage of the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne from 13-15 March.

BBC Sport has live commentary on practice, qualifying and the race on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra and via the BBC Sport website and app - which also offers live text commentary including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page via the BBC Sport website and app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

All times are GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.

If you are viewing this on the BBC News app, you will need to click here to view the times.

Australian Grand Prix coverage details (all times GMT)
DateSessionTimeRadio coverageText commentary
Chequered Flag podcast: Australian Grand Prix review - download here once the race has finished
Thursday, 12 March Preview21:00-22:00 - listen here BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday, 13 March First practice 00:55-02:35BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 00:30
Second practice 04:55-06:35BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 04:30
Saturday, 14 March Third practice 02:55-04:05BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 02:30
Qualifying05:55-07:05BBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 05:00
Sunday, 15 March Race04:30-07:00 BBC Radio 5 Live From 03:30
ReviewDownload here

