Coronavirus: Three F1 team members in self-isolation at Australian Grand Prix

Organisers say this weekend's Australian Grand Prix is still scheduled to go ahead as planned

Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The personnel were tested in a medical centre at the Albert Park circuit after showing symptoms of the virus.

They are staying in their hotel rooms as a precaution.

"We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule," said McLaren.

A Hass spokesperson said: "Two members of the team have been quarantined and remain in their hotel room. They displayed symptoms of a cold."

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said on Monday that the event will go ahead as normal and fans will still be in attendance.

Professor Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian government, said that holding Sunday's race would not pose a risk to public health.

The Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March will take place without crowds because of the outbreak, while the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was scheduled for 19 April, is the only race to be postponed so far.

F1 say it is "taking a scientific approach to the outbreak", adding that "the health and safety of fans, family and wider communities is always paramount".

Governing body the FIA have set up a "crisis cell" that meets every two days to analyse the coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Formula E race in Indonesia, scheduled for 6 June, has been postponed because of coronavirus. It is the third Formula E race to be cancelled this season after events in China and Italy.