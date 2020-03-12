Coronavirus: McLaren out of Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive

McLaren are so far the only team to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix though the Haas team also have two members in self-isolation

McLaren have withdrawn from this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

McLaren said the infected team member was now self-isolating in Australia.

The manufacturer added its choice to withdraw was "based on a duty of care" to F1 stakeholders.

The coronavirus outbreak, now declared a pandemic, has led to widespread disruption of sporting fixtures around the world.

In a statement McLaren said: "The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team's competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders."

On Wednesday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said he was surprised the event in Melbourne was still going ahead in the wake of other sporting events being called off and increasing travel restrictions around the globe.

The first ever Vietnam Grand Prix on 5 April is under threat but the Australian race at the Albert Park circuit remains on.

Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team are self-isolating after also contracting the virus.

