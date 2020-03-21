Lewis Hamilton: Formula 1 world champion allays coronavirus concerns

Lewis Hamilton attended a WE Movement event earlier this month

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says he has undergone a period of isolation after recently being pictured with actor Idris Elba, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hamilton, 35, was at an event in London earlier this month with Elba.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau - wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - was also in attendance and has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I want to let you know that I am doing well," Hamilton said in a statement.

The Mercedes driver added: "There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all."

Hamilton said that he had been in isolation since last Friday - shortly before last weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Formula 1 season has been delayed until at least the start of June, with several races either postponed or cancelled.