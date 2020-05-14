Daniel Ricciardo signs for McLaren for 2021 Formula 1 season

Daniel Ricciardo is to race for McLaren in 2021, the team have announced.

The 30-year-old Australian will partner Briton Lando Norris, with Carlos Sainz expected to be confirmed imminently as a Ferrari driver from 2021.

Sainz replaces Sebastian Vettel, whose departure from Ferrari at the end of this season was confirmed on Tuesday.

"Daniel is another step in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension," said McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown.

"I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren."

Signing Ricciardo, a seven-time winner with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, is a major coup for McLaren, who last year made impressive progress back to fourth in the championship after a dismal few years falling down the grid.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said: "Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field. With Daniel and Lando as team-mates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow."

Ricciardo came close to joining them in 2019 when he left Red Bull, but in the end chose Renault because they were more competitive at the time.

But the two teams' fortunes diverged last year, with McLaren jumping up the grid and Renault's progress back towards the top stalling; in fact they fell behind McLaren to finish fifth in the championship.

Ricciardo has now decided that McLaren are a better bet for the future - a decision partly influenced by their switch to Mercedes engines for the 2021 season.

That is one of a number of significant decisions made by Seidl, who has impressed with his no-nonsense, get-on-with-it approach since joining the team in May last year.

Sainz to join Ferrari

McLaren had to release Sainz from his contractual obligations to the team before he could join Ferrari - the team had an option on the 25-year-old for 2021.

And they needed to secure Ricciardo's signature before that happens.

Ferrari are expected to announce Sainz's signing later on Thursday morning.

Ferrari have identified Sainz as the ideal support driver for Charles Leclerc, whose starring performances in his first season with the team last year undermined Vettel's status and precipitated his departure when he was not prepared to accept diminished contractual terms.

Ferrari will envisage Sainz in the type of back-up role Valtteri Bottas plays to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - quick enough to be close to him and engage in battle with other front-runners but unlikely to be a consistent challenge.

Sainz, who previously drove for Toro Rosso and Renault before moving to McLaren last year - is likely to view the move as an opportunity to prove himself as a top-line driver.

He excelled in his first season with McLaren last year and his strong race performances have earned him the call-up from Ferrari.

The domino effect in the driver market was triggered when negotiations over a new contract between Ferrari and Vettel failed.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that the German four-time world champion would be leaving the team at the end of the 2020 season, which is currently on ice as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

