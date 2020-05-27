Formula 1's cost-cutting proposals approved by FIA
- From the section Formula 1
Formula 1's plan for cost-cutting measures has been approved by the sport's governing body the FIA.
The changes to the sporting, technical and financial regulations were passed by e-vote at Wednesday's world motorsport council meeting.
It was "due to the need to reduce costs and safeguard the sport in light of the Covid-19 pandemic", said a statement.
F1 had previously agreed to introduce a budget cap for the 2021 season, but these new measures go further.
Last Friday teams voted to accept a plan to lower the budget cap to be introduced next year by $30m to $145m (£114m).
This will be reduced again to $140m in 2022 and $135m for the period 2023-25.
This is one of a series of measures aimed at reducing costs and levelling the field, including a research-and-development handicap system.