Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Valtteri Bottas to Mugello pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments539

Quali grpahic
Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix gets under way at 14:10 BST - text and radio coverage begins on the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 12:30

Lewis Hamilton took his seventh pole position in nine races this season at the first Tuscan Grand Prix.

The world champion beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by just 0.059 seconds on Formula 1's first competitive experience of the spectacular Mugello circuit.

Red Bull locked out the second row, Max Verstappen ahead of Alex Albon.

And Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari something to celebrate at their 1,000th grand prix with fifth place.

Hamilton does it when it matters

Bottas had topped all three practice sessions and Hamilton looked to be on the back foot heading into qualifying.

But Hamilton was quickest in the second session by 0.013secs and he extended his margin on the first laps of the top-10 shootout.

Hamilton did not improve on his final lap, and Bottas' hopes of doing so were dashed when Renault's Esteban Ocon had a spin and brought out yellow flags.

Hamilton said: "It has been really close this weekend. This is a really challenging circuit and Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and this morning and even in Q1.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at Mugello
Hamilton has been on pole position seven times this season

"I have been working really hard in the background to improve on my lines and set-up and I finally got the lap I needed.

"At the end, I think the wind picked up and I wasn't able to go any quicker. But I got the job done.

"It's crazy. You go through Turns Six, Seven, Eight and Nine at 180mph and the G-force is insane."

Bottas said he felt the Ocon incident had cost him his first pole position since the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone last month.

The Finn said: "I still had more and I was waiting for the time to get it right but I didn't get the opportunity. For sure it's disappointing."

Verstappen's margin in the Red Bull was the smallest it has been to pole position all year.

"I didn't expect to fight in qualifying but this weekend it has looked very promising," he said. "To be third we can be very happy with that."

Leclerc on top form

Charles Leclerc
Ferrari are running a special one-off livery to celebrate their 1,000th F1 race this weekend

Leclerc had said coming into the weekend that he expected Ferrari to be stronger at the track they own after two disappointing showings at Spa and Monza, but he did not expect to be the best of the rest.

Leclerc was the only Ferrari driver to make it into the top 10. Team-mate Sebastian Vettel was 14th, and knocked out in second qualifying, when he was 0.534secs slower than Leclerc.

"It felt quite a bit better," said Leclerc. "Very happy with my last lap. P5 is definitely the best we could do. Overall very happy with the car. With the balance, we did quite a good job this weekend compared to Monza, where we have been struggling massively. Today was one of the strong points of the car.

"The race is going to be tricky but at least we have the position and now it is up to us to keep it."

Leclerc headed the Racing Points, with Sergio Perez ahead of Lance Stroll despite the Canadian benefiting from a new bodywork package that the Mexican, who was informed before the weekend he would be dropped in favour of Vettel for 2021, will not get until the next race in Russia.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Ocon completed the top 10, with Lando Norris in the second McLaren in 11th.

'If in doubt, flat out' - bravery from Russell

George Russell, who missed the entire final practice session with a brake problem, put in an outstanding performance to pip Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi for 18th place despite running wide and bouncing over the gravel and grass on the exit of the ultra-fast Savelli left-hander.

Russell kept his foot down through the moment and into the daunting, flat-out Arrabbiata double right-hander and sneaked ahead of Latifi by 0.088secs. In doing so, he kept up his record of never having been out-qualified by a team-mate in F1.

Russell said he had taken Casanova at the start of the right-left flat for the first time all weekend and thought he would try to do Turn Seven, Savelli, flat as well, adding: "That was a little bit stupid to be honest."

View more on twitter

"I have no idea [how I kept it on track]," continued Russell, who revealed that the team had trimmed the car's downforce level ahead of qualifying. "If in doubt, flat out.

"I knew Nicholas was ahead of me on the previous two runs and I knew if I didn't finish that last lap he was going to finish ahead of me. I kept it pinned, damaged the diffuser quite a lot. Q2 was definitely on the cards."

Fans at Mugello
A small number of fans have been allowed inside the Mugello circuit to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes have locked out the front row in eight out of nine qualifying sessions in 2020

Comments

Join the conversation

539 comments

  • Been off the pace in all three practise sessions; admitted its not the car it was his driving that was to blame. Then when the time comes, nailed it! Like him or hate him, Hamilton delivers when it maters.

    Wouldn't say he's the outright GOAT as no one can compare different decades and got to take in account untimely deaths (Senna, Clark etc) but he's definitely up there.

    • SteveC replied:
      Hi record suggests he is the GOAT

  • The more our Champion races, the luckier he becomes.....He ALWAYS produces. I have been following F1 since my Dad took me to Brands Hatch 35 odd years ago. We, as a country, finally has a sportsperson who is the Messi of F1 & we are still not happy. He was the one who decided to jump into a team who were mediocre at best (as did Schumacher) & his sheer talent & drive are something to be proud of!

    • toffeeforever replied:
      Could not agree more. Standout F1 driver of all time, backed up by performances like today and his overall record of poles and wins.

  • He was behind his leading rivals right through testing but ends up on pole again. Really dont think that's by chance, he just turns it up when necessary.

    • R Soul replied:
      Testing? That was back in the winter.

  • I feel for Bottas, it must so mentally hard to be the team mate of Lewis (quicker all the way until Q2 & then Bang.). To his credit he is still plugging away. Most folks would have given up long ago.

    • scraman replied:
      Bottas should have given up long ago. When was the last time he overtook a car on track? Arguably Mercedes have a responsibility to the sport to put someone competitive in the second car

  • Top gun, travelling faster than anyone in F1 history.

    Any new track, any time. Zero problem.

    Boringly good, boringly genius.

    The King will own every record and prove all those wrong, who said his move to Merc was foolish, who said his career was over. PMSL!

    • Jonnie Pickering replied:
      what does pmsl stand for?

  • Back to normality then. Fair play to Hamilton on another pole and for actually putting his money where is mouth is with this Electric 4x4 thing. Good for him. Pity about Lando out in Q2.

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      LOL this comment is very funny to see from our resident Hamilton hater. You can almost see his tears hitting the keyboard as he is forced to give fake praise to the object of his hate.

      Don't worry Jonnie, the cheating Italians are probably working out a way to rig the race against Hamilton again.

  • Pole number 95!!
    With more to come, will this record ever be beaten?

    • rastaman44 replied:
      If Hamilton takes the pole record up to 150, then possibly NOT ever.

  • well what can you say another notch on the post for an unbelievable driver love hamilton or not he is breaking records respect

  • Despite the engine work under him Hamilton to me is still fast approaching the title of GOAT for those who have still not reached that decision. He delivers when others fail to... seems to be the story of the season setting him above other drivers. A great qualifying session for Leclerq given the tools he has to work with... and where is Vettel....nowhere.

    • Nico Rosberg replied:
      hope he sees this bro

  • I have never been a fan of Vettel but Ferrari have really screwed him this year. They have two completely different cars. There is no way that he is that much slower than Leclerc.

    • Irishbrown replied:
      It's F1. If you're leaving a team you get no upgrades, you get no info about next year's car, nothing, your out.
      The same happened Vettel when he left RBR.
      Does anyone, seriously think DR. Is a better driver than Vettel?

  • Please, please, please put Mugello in the F1 calendar permanently. So much better than the soulless Bahrain or Abu Dhabi.
    It could be the latest incarnation of the European Grand Prix.

    As a Moto GP fan I have been watching the bikes round Mugello since 2003.

    • iDominic replied:
      Yeah, but the thing with the MotoGP bikes is that the track is effectively (at least) three times as wide, so they can take different lines to do an overtake, plus the F1 cars can actually drive the circuit close to the limit of what is possible because the aero gives them massive grip, so there is really only only one optimum line round the track, as long as you can maximise the grip

  • Why drop perez for the looser vettal is beyond comprehension.

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • So basically normal service is resumed and we can look forward to a procession with Hamilton at the front.

    • rastaman44 replied:
      Hopefully, with Hamilton winning the Tuscan Grand Prix by 25 or more seconds by the time the black and white chequered flag is waved.

  • You cannot knock talent without looking a little silly. Will done Lewis.

    • Tickety Boo17 replied:
      You can if you are a racist . That's what criticism of Hamilton usually comes down to. Even when critics can't knock his record or talent they simply say he is arrogant, unlikeable , in other words he doesn't know his place he should be more humble as reflected by his lowly status as a black after all.

  • Nailed it 🔨
    Hammer 🔨⏱️ 🙂

  • When Steven Hendry or Ronnie O'Sullivan were winning all the time did everyone say it was boring -i'll tell you what is boring -the farce that is premier league football

    • thenestofvipers replied:
      Yes,a lot of people did say snooker was boring when Davis and Hendry were winning everything. They even referred to Steve 'boring' Davis -Google spitting image tv show. People also said football was boring when man u were winning everything with Ferguson. So it's ironic now there are at least 4 Premier League teams capable of winning on a regular basis you say it's a farce. Wish f1 was like that

  • Pity about yellow flag but...
    Good to see HYS seems to be coming back for f1

    • Spud500 replied:
      Strange that it hasn’t been open given how well Hamilton has been doing. I guess with Hamilton’s strong support for blm the HYS would just be full of nonsense rather than discussions on the racing.

  • Fantastic circuit. Especially if you are one of the lucky few to drive it today. Not very wide though and few braking areas, so don't expect an exciting GP tomorrow though, but I'm sure the drivers will enjoy it.

  • Whether its his fault or not Bottas always seems to raise peoples hopes of a fight at the front in practice and then bottles it in the qualifying.

    • Billy R replied:
      I would agree that he normally bottles it (or backs out of it when wheel to wheel), but in what way is being impeeded by yellow flags (allegedly) bottliing it?

      He had the better of Hamilton right up to when it mattered.

      He is no match for Hamilton, but is a perfect team mate. Good enough to pick up good points, but no threat to team mate or team harmony.

  • Lewis delivered when it mattered again but Bottas was unlucky this time around with the yellow flags . Ferrari in Leclerc's hands showing improvement and Pierre Gasly - hero to zero in just 6 six days - winner in Monza out in Q1 at Mugello.

