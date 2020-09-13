Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 90th win after incredible race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments386

Tuscan GP podium: Hamilton, Bottas and Albon

Lewis Hamilton took his 90th career victory by beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a chaotic, incident-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix.

The race was punctuated by two red flags, the first caused by a pile-up on the pit straight, the second by a high-speed crash for Lance Stroll.

In one of the most dramatic races for years, six cars had retired before a lap of racing had completed.

Red Bull's Thai-British driver Alex Albon took a maiden podium in third.

Hamilton's win was his sixth in nine races this season and, coupled with a fastest lap secured on the penultimate tour, it extended his championship lead to 65 points as the season passes halfway, and puts him just one behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record of wins.

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton is one win away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 91 victories in Formula 1

At the pre-race anti-racism demonstration, as he did his post-race interviews, and on the podium, Hamilton wore a T-shirt saying: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

It refers to one of a number of controversial cases in the US in which police officers have shot and killed black civilians.

What caused the huge pile-up?

Max Verstappen crashes out of the race
While Grosjean's Haas was lucky to make it out of the gravel, the Red Bull of Verstappen was not

Amid the sequence of incidents and crashes, the victory hinged on three standing starts between the Mercedes drivers.

In the first, Hamilton got away poorly from pole position and lost the lead to Bottas, but racing lasted only three corners because of a crash between Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo, Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

The incident also took out Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had been struck by engine problems as he accelerated away from third on the grid.

That led to a safety car, and at the restart, as Bottas bunched up the field down the pit straight, there was a massive crash towards the back of the field.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen accelerated and then slowed, he said because of cars doing the same in front of him. Williams driver Nicholas Latifi swerved to avoid him and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi then cannoned into Magnussen.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz then hit the back of the cars of both Giovinazzi and Magnussen, pitching the Alfa 90 degrees into the air before it came down on all four wheels.

How Hamilton got the lead

Lance Stroll's car is taken away
Stroll's car suffered significant damage in his high-speed accident

At the restart, the positions of the Mercedes drivers was reversed. Hamilton drafted Bottas down to Turn One and took the lead around the outside, controlling the race from there.

The Mercedes drivers disappeared off into the distance and appeared untroubled, but Bottas developed problems with excessive wear of his front tyres and began to drop dramatically away from Hamilton.

Bottas had to pit earlier than expected for fresh tyres. Hamilton followed him in next time around and the two drivers were instructed to stay off the kerbs to protect their tyres.

The race appeared done, but that was counting without another development.

Racing Point's Stroll was in the middle of a three-way fight for third with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo in front and Albon behind when his left rear tyre exploded as he entered the second of the two 170mph Arrabbiata corners.

That led to a second red flag, to repair the barrier.

The final part of the race

Ricciardo, Bottas and Hamilton
Ricciardo was pushing for his first podium finish with Renault

At the restart, with just 12 laps remaining, Bottas again got away slowly and lost second place to Ricciardo.

But the Finn was able to pass the Renault next time around and secure second place.

That left Ricciardo defending from Albon for third, which would have been the first podium for Renault since they returned to the sport in 2016.

But Albon had too much pace in the Red Bull and passed the Renault with a lovely move around the outside of the first corner with three laps to go to take his maiden F1 podium.

Albon made hard work of the result. Starting fourth, he dropped back to seventh at the second start and had to fight his way back up, which he did with some excellent passes.

Ricciardo took fourth, ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Williams driver George Russell just missed out on his first points, finishing 11th, behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari had a difficult day as they celebrated their 1,000th F1 Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc was running third early on, but dropped down the field, lacking pace and straight-line speed and finished eighth.

Driver of the day

Alex Albon
A tough one after such a staccato race but let's give it to Albon. The start of his first full season with Red Bull, after being promoted mid-way through 2019, has not been great, and he has come under pressure because of his lack of pace compared to team-mate Verstappen. But he grabbed his opportunity with some typically aggressive and skilled passes and deserved his podium. "I can breathe," he said, reflecting the relief.

What's next

A welcome two-week break after nine races in 11 weeks before the Russian Grand Prix, where Hamilton can equal a record some felt might never be broken - Schumacher's haul of 91 victories.

What they said

Lewis Hamilton: "It was all a bit of daze. It was like three races in one day. Just incredibly tough today. This track is phenomenal and the heat and keeping Valtteri behind was not easy. All those restarts total focus was needed. It was really, really hard. Valtteri appeared out of nowhere when I saw Danny was behind. I didn't want him to have DRS. My heart is racing. It is crazy to be here and to have 90 grands prix wins."

Valtteri Bottas: "Disappointing. It was a dream start for me. The start was really good and I managed to hold my position at the safety car restart. It seemed like there was never an opportunity once I lost the position at the second start. That is how it goes. I will just keep pushing and keep trying to get better. It has to turn out well for me at some point."

Alex Albon: "It was good obviously it is a while to get here but it was a tough one. I had to work for it. I am happy. I can breathe. It is nice to be here. It was brutal, especially the high-speed in sector two. It is more adrenaline going in my body than anything else. I am happy."

Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton congratulates Albon on his maiden podium
Mick Schumacher drives the F2004 around Mugello
Mick Schumacher said it was his "dream" to drive father Michael's F2004 around Mugello to celebrate Ferrari's 1,000th race in Formula 1

Comments

Join the conversation

386 comments

  • Hamilton wins again.
    Suck it up LH haters :)

    • Norwich Steve replied:
      WAC

  • Congrats to Lewis on another win. Don't agree with many of his actions outside the racing but hard to deny he is levels above Bottas and probably all the other drivers on the grid.

    • Kevin1958 replied:
      I agree he is better than Bottas - but we will never know how he compares to the others as he has far superior machinery. My guess is that he would have a lot of competition in equal equipment and he would be no better than a few others.

  • Hamilton in control of the race, despite the chaos. Congrats on 90th win for one of F1s best ever drivers.

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Lewis takes it again leaving the Hamilton haters to rig the driver of the day poll with their voting bots.

      Come on then pundits, try and paint this race win for Hamilton as boring and lose even more credibility.

  • Another demonstration of skill and experience

    • Chelsea replied:
      Another demonstration of a clear number 2 driver not being allowed/able to challenge. Pretty embarrassing for F1 really

  • I reckon Lewis would have won driving the safety car....if anyone needs proof that VB just has not got what it takes to beat him what more evidence do you. A 7WDC is now in the bag.

    • AM001 replied:
      Agree, short of Lewis not competing, I think Valtteri has as much chance as Kermit the Frog. He's a solid driver but barely even a solid no2 driver but that's ok. He leaves the no1 scene clear for Lewis. Keeps other teams away and steals the occasional win from LH or competitors. But an F1 WDC? Nope. Lewis is literally driving around him.

  • 1 victory away from Schumachers record, well done Lewis!!

    • Every life matters replied:
      He is a disgrace

  • I watch f1 for the sport and I support Lewis but please keep the politics out of it!!!

    • Jonnie Pickering replied:
      Yes, Lewis had a great race and is a great driver, but seriously people need to go and look into the details of his t-shirt for themselves. And at the source of the data, not on a 'news' website like this. Make up your own mind.

  • The GOAT and soon the trolls won't be able to argue - well done Lewis

    • Kevin1958 replied:
      What a ridiculous comment. What's going to happen "soon?" - is Hamilton going to drive equal machinery? Is Max getting the other MB drive? We all know LH will win umpteen more races and gain loads more polls - why shouldn't he? What's to stop him? GOAT? Greatest car? - Yes obviously. Greatest driver? No disrespect but not in a million years.

  • Congratulations and, well done Lewis, for winning a race that, at times could have been anyone's. What a mix up! Well done also Valterri, and Alex Albon. and it would be unfair not to include Daniel Ricciardo! Commiserations to the ones, who through no fault of their own, fell by the wayside!

  • Apart from the usual humdrum exercise at the front thanks to Hamilton being very good and Bottas being useless, i'm a bit torn as to whether Mugello is a good or bad F1 track. Not much overtaking going on, but also such a challenge that it allowed the carnage we saw today... under the tedious technical rules of present it's probably a real boon to F1!

    Well done Albon, by the way! Great drive.

    • Alun Rees replied:
      'Not much overtaking going on' ... hmmm interesting that you congratulated Albon for his great drive. You do realise that Albon had to OVERTAKE several cars to get to P3.

  • Hamilton can now afford to DNF in the next two races and still be leading the WDC. Lando is standing an impressive 4th place now, and for a while in the race a Williams was in the points. Really good afternoon's racing. Mugello is excellent.

  • I like Lewis but politics should stay out of sport.

    • El Rebelde replied:
      Errr... why bring it up then?

  • Hamilton really has the measure of Bottas. Question is, where does Bottas go from here? He cannot beat him on the track, and he hasn't been able to unsettle him psychology.

    I think it'll only get harder for Bottas from here on.

    • Dreddy Tennis replied:
      I think Bottas is perfectly happy with 2nd. Whereas you could see Hamilton driving the nuts out of a RB or McLaren and doing the business like Verstappen, Sainz, LeClerc e.t.c., Bottas knows he is purely where he is thanks to Mercedes.

      If he loses his seat, he'll never be coming 2nd in the WDC again, that's for sure. Dunno who'd actually take him on either, given he has quite a high salary.

  • As JP said,"If you don't like it,why are you watching".For me F1 is everything.

  • Lewis Hamilton GOAT

  • Grab EVERY record Lewis, it's the least you deserve for being the best.

    Meanwhile, the haters gonna come up with more pathetic excuses for why F1 is boring, LH isn't the GOAT, Merc are too good. I will try and help them out.

    The best team, shaped the best car around the demands of the best driver.

  • I enjoyed that race. The result is boring but the race itself certainly wasn't . Simply a matter of time before title no 7 is confirmed now. Well done Albon on first podium though he was helped by red flags and numerous retirements. I'm also also a very relieved Kimi fan points at last this season.

  • Mixed feelings. After a few snoozefests lately Mugello has produced one of the best races of the season, but some of those crashes were scary. It’s nice to see variety but I’m not sure it’s safe even for the modern F1 car.

  • Darren from Devon, you are a buffoon. Can’t even spell “failure”, ironically!!

  • A 1000 Grand Prix for Ferrari... but Hamilton has won 9% of them.

    • omg20 replied:
      I think a lot of Ferrari grand prix were before Hamilton was in f1. Some before he was born!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured