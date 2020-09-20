Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nurburgring last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2013 when Sebastian Vettel won for Red Bull

Up to 20,000 spectators will be allowed to attend next month's Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix in Germany.

The race will take place on 11 October at the Nurburgring track, north of Cologne, which normally accommodates more than 100,000 fans.

The grandstands will be divided into individual sections, in which there will be designated seating blocks to allow for social distancing.

Ticket purchase is contactless and face masks are mandatory around the site.

"The permission for 20,000 fans is within the decision of the state that allows up to 20% of stadium capacity for major sports events if infection figures are inconspicuous and the public infrastructure allows for social distancing rules to be met," Ahrweiler district council said.

There were 922 positive coronavirus cases reported in Germany on Monday, with the country's overall death toll standing at 9,386.

Next month's race is the first time Nurburgring will have hosted a grand prix since 2013.