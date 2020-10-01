Honda: Red Bull engine partner to leave F1 at end of 2021

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments124

Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Red Bull's engine partner Honda is to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

The move leaves Red Bull and Alpha Tauri needing to find an engine supplier and the sport with just three engine companies.

Honda said the move was a result of the transformation of the car industry away from internal combustion engines.

They are pursuing "carbon neutrality by 2050" through "future power-unit and energy technologies, including fuel-cell vehicle and battery technologies".

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "The shifting focus within the automotive industry has led to Honda's decision to re-deploy their resources and we understand and respect the reasoning behind this.

"Their decision presents obvious challenges for us as a team but we have been here before and with our strength in depth we are well prepared and equipped to respond effectively, as we have proven in the past.

"Our joint focus for the remainder of the 2020 and 2021 seasons are unchanged, to fight for victories and challenge for the championship."

Red Bull said they "remained committed to the sport in the long term" having signed a new contract with F1 last month.

"We look forward to embarking on a new era of innovation, development and success," said Horner. "As a group, we will now take the time afforded to us to further evaluate and find the most competitive power-unit solution for 2022 and beyond."

Honda returned to F1 in 2015 and spent a difficult three years with McLaren, with both engine and car not at a competitive level.

The company switched to Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso for 2018 and then Red Bull itself for 2019, and have won a total of five grands prix over the last two years.

However, Red Bull and Honda have been unable to provide a consistent challenge to world champions Mercedes, who this year have increased their margin on the field.

Honda president Takahiro Hachigo said that despite the decision, it would press ahead with plans for a new power-unit design for 2021, with the aim of challenging for the world championship.

What do Red Bull do now?

Red Bull Honda car
Red Bull have won five grands prix over the last two years

Honda's decision puts Red Bull in a difficult position when it comes to engine supply.

Mercedes will already be supplying three teams alongside their factory team in 2021 - McLaren, Racing Point and Williams - and have previously refused to supply engines to Red Bull.

And Red Bull split with Renault on acrimonious terms at the end of 2018, after years of the team criticising the company for the lack of performance of their engines.

Renault, which in 2016 re-entered F1 as a constructor, is unlikely to be especially keen on resuming that partnership, even though the pair won four consecutive world title doubles together from 2010-13.

Ferrari supply engines to Haas and Alfa Romeo in addition to their works team, and last supplied engines to a Red Bull-branded team with Toro Rosso in 2013.

What are the ramifications for F1?

Honda's decision underlines the complex and sensitive situation faced by F1 as it considers how to move forward with a new engine formula from the middle part of the 2020s.

The engines the sport currently uses are 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrids, an architecture arrived at after consultation with global car manufacturers, and they have produced a revolutionary step forward in efficiency.

An F1 engine's thermal efficiency - its rate of converting fuel-energy to power - is more than 50%, compared with just over 30% for a typical road-car engine.

However, what Honda described on Friday as "a once-in-100-years period of great transformation" for the road-car industry has seen a huge shift in focus towards electrification, as manufacturers seek to respond to the challenge of the climate crisis and legislative restrictions on internal combustion engines in many countries.

Electric technology is not sufficiently developed to power a vehicle at F1 speeds for the duration of a grand prix, so the sport's highest category cannot go fully electric.

F1 bosses are pursuing other ways of reducing carbon consumption within the current hybrid technology and are aiming to promote synthetic fuels, which capture carbon from the atmosphere in their manufacture and are therefore carbon neutral.

But Honda's decision raises the question of how long other manufacturers will consider that hybrid engines - mixing internal combustion with electrification - will remain relevant for them as a method of promotion and development, although Mercedes insist that hybrid engines will be a major part of their road-car range for years to come.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Surprise surprise! Renault will likely leave too after 2022.

    Ferrari and Mercedes paying the price for their resistance to rule changes thay would have improved the sport, watering down cost caps and driver salary limitations. It's not a fair sport and no other manufacturers want to join when Formula E is pushing tech forward.

    Selfish interests have destroyed F1 as a spectacle and as a sport.

    • Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Hear, hear. Also worth noting that in the last season or so:

      - Williams were left on life support and sadly had to be sold to foreign investors;

      - Same with Racing Point (albeit already under foreign investment);

      - As you say, Renault very much undecided;

      - Now Red Bull may be in big trouble. That's 2 teams potentially gone.

      All with the same rules and restrictions next year. What a mess!

  • Hardly a surprise. F1 is on a slippery slope to oblivion, within a mixture of rules that haven't changed in years because Mercedes and Ferrari whine and water down proposed changes, tedious racing where overtaking aids are actively relied upon, tyres are managed and one team has a gigantic speed advantage.

    It will only get worse as no other manufacturers are interested - why would they be?

    • eggenstein replied:
      and this is why I prefer Touring Cars.

  • Bet Renault can’t wait to enjoy the awkward and apologetic phone call they’re going to get from Red Bull.

    • whoami replied:
      Unfortunately Red Bull don't have to make that call. The F1 rules means that Renault as the supplier with the least number of customers must offer their engines to the 2 Red Bull teams.
      Renault have no say in it if Red Bull want to use those engines.

  • Just goes to show, when leaving one engine supplier for another, don't bad mouth them, who knows when you might need to back track.

    • John replied:
      LOL. Very true.

  • I fear Formula 1's days are numbered. Radical change or fade away.

    • John replied:
      I don't think Formula 1 should change. It risks losing a huge percentage of it's core fans if it moves away from internal combustion engines.

  • If Renault have any pride they will ignore any approach the grovelling Red Bull team attempt to make.

  • Unfortunately F1 is becoming a bit pointless from an innovation point

    More manufacturers will leave soon

  • With the UK banning production of petrol and diesel driven cars by 2035 at the latest and other countries increasingly looking to go the same way I think it's only a matter of time before other engine manufacturers reach the same conclusion as Honda.

  • I actually believe, that within 5 years, F1 will announce that it is going to produce its own engine and will award (say) a 5 year tender for a single engine design , much in the same way as it does tyres now. And all teams having the same engine, with perhaps, refuelling re introduced would certainly liven things up and force the teams to use their expertise on chassis design.

    • ToolGuyFred replied:
      A single engine for all makes perfect sense with F1's desire to reduce costs in a bid for a level playing-field.

  • no suprise, F1 has become insanely boring .... MotoGP much better !

    • Rubbertires replied:
      people say this but Marquez is equally as dominant as Hamilton, the races I have seen have been similar processions to F1 so, why say this when it is patently not true?

  • Renault will be obliged to supply them -

    Renault F1 Engine Sales rep: "Here you go Mr Horner. We have some old engines - only one careful owner, Red Bull I believe it was - we can let you have those for a bargain price."

    RBR: "How much??!?!?"

    Renault:"I know it's a more than you paid last time, and, er, no, we won't be supplying upgrades, or support, or being of any help at all actually."

  • an opportunity for and old dog like Cosworth to come back?

  • Well they are guaranteed an engine whichever team is supplying the fewest engines. So looks as if they may get a Renault back by default.

  • unless someone else comes in it has to be Ferrari doesn't it - they better hope they get it right for 2022, can't see more manufacturers spending lots of combustion engines these days so the choice is narrowing

    • Wong replied:
      Ferrari it is, albeit very reluctantly one suspects.

  • By the end of Honda engines Formula E cars will have evolved further and be capable of a full race distance on one charge. The bold move is to introduce electric drivetrains and allow teams to run them as an alternative to internal combustion units.

    Electric will bring the grid back together in performance terms and heralds the future. Formula e will become the feeder series.

    • On Ya Bike Matey replied:
      Once Lewis goes, it really will be the end. Tesla's next gen batteries are going to offer 6x current capacity, coming in 2023. Once this happens, more powerful motors will easily xfer F1 cars to 200mph and beyond for long periods. The next Tesla sports car is slated at 250mph with a long range of about 350m and it relies on current batts. Imagine what it will do with next gen batts?!

  • Boring F1 nearing it's end

    • My latest post replied:
      if it (F1) is so boring, why are you reading this article / and commenting

  • I assume Red Bull are going to by powered by 'Flintstone' power from next season.

    • OriginalJonBlaze replied:
      Haha!

  • No great surprise given coronavirus probably hasn’t done their finances any favours but to go down to just three engine providers on the grid is disappointing. I suspect given all the sound and fury when they rejoined F1 a few years ago that Honda will have been disappointed with how things have gone as well even if there were some signs of improvement lately.

  • I can't see a path forward for Red Bull. This is going to be very interesting. Don't think Ferrari will want to be beaten by a customer team.

  • Cyril: "You could not live with your failure... And where did that bring you? Back to me."

Top Stories

Also in Sport