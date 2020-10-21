Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas after 2020 season

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen
Grosjean (left) and Magnussen have won a total of three points for Haas this season

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season.

France's Grosjean, 34, has been with Haas since the team entered Formula 1 in 2016 while Dane Magnussen, 28, moved from Renault in 2017.

Grosjean is 18th in the drivers' championship with two points and Magnussen is 19th having scored one.

It means Haas, currently ninth in the constructors' standings, will have an entirely new driver line-up for 2021.

Analysis - Mick Schumacher to come in?

BBC Sport chief F1 writer Andrew Benson

The decision by Haas to move on Grosjean and Magnussen reflects the team's shifting priorities heading into 2021.

Resources are tight at the team owned by billionaire machine-tools magnate Gene Haas and it is likely that at least one of the drivers Haas brings in next year will have financial backing.

Grosjean and Magnussen have been evenly matched through their careers together at the US-based team.

But both take salaries. F1 is introducing a major new rules package for the 2022 season. All teams hope the new, radically different cars will provide a competitive reset, and Haas needs resources to ensure it is as well prepared for that season as possible.

It is unclear as yet who will take the seats, but Russian Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin has been strongly linked to the team.

Mazepin's father Dimitry is a billionaire who owns a major chemicals company. He has backed his son's career and has been looking for a way into F1 for some time.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, has also been linked to a drive at Haas.

He is part of the Ferrari driver academy and Haas have close links with the Italian team, buying as many parts from them as the rules allow.

Schumacher has also been linked with Alfa Romeo, another Ferrari satellite, and his destination may depend on whether Ferrari decide Antonio Giovinazzi, another of their proteges, has done enough to secure his seat at Alfa for a third season.

  • Luca Corberi is available.

  • Its interesting that they both announced their departures from the team on the same day and that makes me curious about who will be brought up to replace them, I wonder if it will be a Mick Schumacher Callum Ilott pairing...but thats my speculation

  • Grosjean and Magnussen out.

    Hulkenberg and Schumacher in.

  • will miss grosjean -brings something to the party along with Hamilton -the rest are boring

  • Can understand them releasing Grosjean but Magnussen? This team has been directionless for over 2 years and while they could play a masterstroke it doesn't seem like they've got a plan.

  • I am still amazed by how many people who claim to be completely disinterested in F1 seem to take the time and trouble to read and comment, especially when those comments are completely irrelevant!

    Ought to be Perez plus a junior. They can use the funding and appease Ferrari.

    • Lesnauges Percius replied:
      because the "sport" is a fraud as a whole. People moan about footballers getting paid vast sums of money but at least the run around and earn it. F1 drivers jump in a car and do little work. Then sit there and lecture people on saving the planet just before jumping in a jet and hauling tonnes of car parts and staff halfway across the world to satisfy their need for speed. hypocrites

  • No Surprise about Moaning Groanjean but Magnussen leaving is not something I expected until after the 21 season. Hopefully harshly treated Perez will find a new home along with a fast and up and coming talent.

  • I think having the Ferrari engine this season has been the problem for Haas this season. I wonder if they might want a quality, experienced driver like Hulkenberg, maybe paired with an up & coming pay driver. Of course, if they are keeping the Ferrari engine, maybe Schumacher junior?

  • A year too late i'm afraid. Both have proved a knightmare on the track!

  • Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott

  • Thank god!

  • Mick Schumacher then?

  • It was madness that they had kept Grosjean on for so long. As soon as he blamed Ericsson for an accident that Grosjean had all by himself, they should have ditched him for having lost his spatial awareness.

  • HAAS might as well leave F1 with the state of the engine they have, they have gone backwards every year

  • Not surprising, but Haas please don't go down the pay driver. We don't need another billionaire's son!

    If you can get Sergio Perez with his sponsorships and a Rookie like Callum Ilott.

  • F1? Is that still a thing?

    • Lesnauges Percius replied:
      no. hasn't been a thing for years. when you look at the reigning champion who thinks he's the best ever all because he clearly has the most superior car and his rivals are mediocre at best, you can see why. best ever my aunt fanny. not a scratch on the greats

  • Who cares!? F1 isn't even a sport, its a spectator event. and without spectators its a dull one at that. Overpaid fan boys polluting the planet for kicks.

    • roywalker replied:
      You care enough to read an article and comment. That’s sweet. Did f1 break your little heart? Awww. Talk to me.

  • What a surprise! All those talented experienced drivers around as well as the upward coming youngsters.

  • Unless Haas quit...

  • Perez and Hulk i would love , but have a feeling it will be perez and a youngster maybe illot if Mick schumacher looks to be heading to alfa

