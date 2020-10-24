Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Norris finished 13th in the Portuguese Grand Prix after crashing with Stroll

McLaren's Lando Norris has issued a public apology after he played down Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd win at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Norris also used an expletive to describe Racing Point's Lance Stroll after they crashed in the race.

He said he was "stupid and careless" and "haven't shown the respect I should have to certain people".

"I'm not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening," he said.

"Sorry."

The 20-year-old did not indicate who he was apologising to with his remarks on social media.

After the race on Sunday, Norris was asked what he made of Hamilton breaking Michael Schumacher's all-time record of wins.

"I'm just happy for him, nothing more," the Briton replied. "It doesn't mean anything to me, really. He's in a car which should win every race, basically.

"He has to beat one or two other drivers, that's it. Fair play to him, he's still doing the job he has to do."

Norris finished 13th in the race, while Stroll retired his car after his penalty for hitting Norris left him at the tail of the field.

The Briton used a four-letter word under his breath over the radio immediately after the crash. It was not meant for public consumption - Norris had not realised he had left the radio channel open.

After the race he said Stroll had not learned the lessons of a similar incident he had with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday practice.

In both incidents, Stroll turned in on his rival who was on the inside heading into Turn One at the Portimao track.

The difference was that Verstappen was trying to overtake Stroll, while with Norris it was Stroll trying to pass.

Norris said: "He went to the left, which I was quite surprised by when he easily could have gone to the inside. I was easily halfway alongside, and he just turns in.

"He obviously didn't learn from Friday, but he doesn't seem to learn with anything he does. It happens a lot, so I just need to make sure I stay away."