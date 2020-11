Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Ready to take on the ultimate Lewis Hamilton quiz?

To celebrate the Briton's record-equalling seventh drivers' championship title, we've taken a look back at his career on and off the track to bring you the ultimate Hamilton quiz.

But just like in Formula 1, where one wrong move can mean big trouble... in this quiz, if you get a question wrong, it's back to the starting grid...

Good luck!