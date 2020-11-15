Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Ready to take on the ultimate Lewis Hamilton quiz?

To celebrate the Briton's record-equalling seventh drivers' championship title, we've taken a look back at his career on and off the track to bring you the ultimate Hamilton quiz.﻿

But just like in Formula 1, where one wrong move can mean big trouble... in this quiz, if you get a question wrong, it's back to the starting grid...

Good luck!