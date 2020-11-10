Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Simon Roberts (centre) alongside Wiliams drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell last month

Williams acting team principal Simon Roberts has tested positive for coronavirus in the build-up to this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

The team said the 57-year-old was tested in the UK on Wednesday after displaying "minor symptoms".

He will isolate for the statutory 10-day period and support the team's operations at Istanbul Park remotely.

Team manager Dave Redding and chief vehicle design engineer Adam Carter will assume responsibilities in Turkey.

Williams said that Roberts had not been in close contact with any other members of the race team and operations in Turkey would otherwise be unaffected.

Williams are only the second team to have a senior member of management contract coronavirus this season.

Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll tested positive last month.

Both Racing Point drivers have contracted Covid-19 - Lance Stroll tested positive after the Eifel Grand Prix last month and team-mate Sergio Perez missed the two races at Silverstone in the summer when he caught the virus following a trip to see his mother in Mexico.

Formula 1 has been able to run a truncated season this year after setting up a series of protocols to minimise the risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams are kept separate from each other, a 'bubble' system operates within each team and masks are required to be worn in the paddock at all times.