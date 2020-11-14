Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the Sport website at 10:10 GMT

Racing Point's Lance Stroll took a sensational maiden pole position in a chaotic wet qualifying session at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The Canadian beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.290 seconds as Lewis Hamilton, on the verge of his seventh title, could manage only sixth place.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate and only title rival Valtteri Bottas was ninth.

Stroll's team-mate Sergio Perez was third ahead of Red Bull's Alexander Albon and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton will be disappointed with his grid position but looks in extremely good shape to win the title.

He will clinch it, and equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record, as long as Bottas does not out-score him by more than seven points, and as the Finn is starting three places behind the world champion, he would not be expected to beat Hamilton.

The Mercedes struggled in the wet, but Hamilton is expected to take centre-stage on Sunday by winning his seventh F1 title

How did Stroll do that?

Stroll's pole came completely out of the blue on a day when his Racing Point team clearly had their car set up just so to work the tyres effectively on a treacherously slippery track in challenging conditions.

The circuit is holding a grand prix for the first time since 2011 and was newly resurfaced just two weeks ago, leaving an oily sheen on its surface that has made it precarious even in the dry.

Perez was quickest for most of the final qualifying session but suffered traffic on his final lap when the track was in its best conditions, leaving the door open for Stroll, who grasped the opportunity brilliantly.

Stroll, 22, has had an up-and-down career since joining F1 with Williams in 2017, but has often excelled in wet conditions and did so again at Istanbul Park.

Stroll: "I can't really put it into words right now. I'm shocked. I didn't expect us to be up here. In final practice there were a lot things we were weren't sure of coming into qualifying - we didn't look too competitive.

"But I am so happy with that. I really put that lap together. Valtteri spun in front of me on one lap and then I had one lap at the end to do it and nailed pretty much every corner.

"It's such a great way to bounce back after a tough few weeks. Since Mugello it has been a tough ride but it feels really good right now."

Stroll crashed out at high speed in the closing laps of the Tuscan Grand Prix after a puncture, was taken out of the subsequent Russian Grand Prix in a first-lap crash with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and then missed the Eifel Grand Prix when he caught coronavirus.

He returned for the Portuguese Grand Prix, but has had two difficult events there and at Imola, and said that meant this "special moment" was all the better for him.

