Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 title - equalling Michael Schumacher

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments795

'Recognise me now?' Lewis Hamilton's career illustrated

Lewis Hamilton clinched a seventh World Championship and became the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver equalled Michael Schumacher's achievement in terms of titles, after already surpassing the German's number of race wins last month.

Victory at a treacherously wet and slippery Istanbul Park track in a topsy-turvy race was the 94th of the 35-year-old Briton's career.

As he received the congratulations of his team, Hamilton was almost overcome with emotion in the car after the race, saying: "To all the kids out there, dream the impossible."

Once out of the car, he added: "Seven is just unimaginable but when you work with such a great group of people and you really trust each other, there is just no end to what can do together.

"I feel like I'm only just getting started, it's really weird."

Hamilton, who does not yet have a contract for next year, added that he would "love to stay" in F1 and wanted to continue to campaign for change when it comes to human rights, diversity and environmentalism.

Archive: Michael Schumacher on Lewis Hamilton: 'He can absolutely beat my record'

How Hamilton won it in style

It was a drive befitting the monumental nature of Hamilton's achievement.

Hamilton trod carefully in the opening stages of the race and even made a couple of small mistakes as the drivers fought for grip in the wet conditions.

By five laps in he was in sixth place well over 20 seconds off the lead, held by Racing Point's Lance Stroll, ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

After all the leaders made an early stop for fresh intermediate tyres, Hamilton was stuck behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, faster but unable to pass because of the lack of grip off line.

But the race opened up for Hamilton at around half-distance as he once again made decisive strategy calls on tyres from the cockpit and drove with the skill and class that has enabled him to put himself in this position.

Stroll and Perez began to be caught by those behind.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the first to pressure them, but fell out of contention when he lost control and spun behind Perez on lap 18, destroying his tyres and needing to stop again.

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez on the podium
"I know I often say it is beyond my wildest dreams, but my whole life secretly I have dreamt as high as this," Hamilton said after his title win

Then, Red Bull's Alex Albon was running third, ahead of Vettel's Ferrari and Hamilton.

Ferrari pitted Vettel for fresh tyres on lap 33, having seen how quickly team-mate Charles Leclerc was going on his fresh intermediates, and then Albon spun at Turn Four.

That gave Hamilton a clean run to attack the Racing Points and he told his team: "Don't box [pit] me, man."

Despite Stroll saying he did not want to change tyres, Racing Point did pit the Canadian on lap 36, removing him from the lead and, shortly afterwards, Hamilton took the lead from Perez and never looked back.

Hamilton and Perez stayed out on worn tyres, as the Mercedes driver pulled away in the lead, his only concern being whether his worn intermediate tyres would last.

And Hamilton's excellence was put into stark perspective by his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn went into the race knowing he had to out-score Hamilton by at least eight points to keep the championship alive. But he had a dreadful day, spinning at least five times and finishing 14th, lapped by Hamilton.

When told there were four laps left late in the race, a downcast Bottas said: "I wish it was less."

View more on twitter

What happened to Stroll?

It was a heartbreaking day for Stroll, who confidently led for the first 36 laps after the first pole position of his career, only to see his race unravel after he made his stop for fresh tyres.

But while the Canadian could not make the new tyres work on his car, and slumped to ninth at the end, a second pit stop mid-race worked well for both Ferrari drivers.

Perez hung on to second, after briefly losing the place to Leclerc on the final lap, only for the Monegasque to slide wide at the final chicane, allowing team-mate Vettel through into the final podium position, his first of the season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pushed Perez hard early on, but a spin at the kink on the back straight ended his hopes.

Driver of the day

Lewis Hamilton
Who else? Hamilton was in a class of his own, cautious when necessary, reading the race and pouncing when it mattered - before taking control. Driver of his generation

What happens next?

Hamilton has clinched the title with three races still to go, two in Bahrain starting in two weeks' time and then a finale in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

What they said

Hamilton: "It felt so far fetched. I remember watching Michael win those world championships. To get one or two or even three is so hard. Seven is unimaginable. There is no end to what we can do together, me and this team. We dreamed of this when I was young. It is so important for kids to see this and don't listen to anyone who says you can't achieve something. Dream the impossible. You have got to chase it and never give up."

Perez: "I told my team on the radio: 'One more lap on those tyres, I think they will have exploded.' The vibrations were really bad towards the end. But I think it also made our race. Looking after them towards the beginning and towards the end, with drying conditions, I think the team did a fantastic job with the strategy in the race."

Vettel: "It was quite intense but good fun. I had a really good opening lap, I found myself already in P4. It is a bit of a surprise to snatch the podium but I am certainly very happy."

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both have seven world titles

Comments

Join the conversation

798 comments

  • The true master of the wet shows his class again. One of the greatest of all time unquestionably!

    • Natty Boy replied:
      Again.....and again! Congrats Lewis

  • Fantastic! Get in! Haters are going to hate but what a drive from Lewis. 7 times!

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Lets be thankful for the haters because they have always provided Lewis with that extra energy and determination to add to his immense talent and it has resulted in him proving that he is the best driver to have ever lived BY FAR!!!

  • This won't shut the haters but that was amazing - from the middle of the grid to 1st by over 25 seconds from 2nd place.
    Absolutely fantastic from an amazing driver - this was the driver, not the car.

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      I'm relishing reading some of the haters sour grapes comments as its the icing on the cake, and what a wonderful, sweet, delicious cake it is.

  • And STILL not voted driver of the day! A strange country the UK, where people don't like winners... People hated Liverpool in the 70s, Steve Davis at snooker, when he won all those world titles. Why can't the country actually like a determined winner?

    • oobiedoobie replied:
      I really don't think the other drivers will take their being voted "driver of the day" seriously when they compare how they actually did on a day like this. They know it's just the haters flipping the vote for spite.

  • The GOAT. End of story.

    A perfect race today to show just how great a driver this guy is.

    Also the perfect race to show why those consistently comparing Verstappen to Hamilton need to get back on their box.

    Max is good but come on, let’s get real.

    Different class, absolute different class.

    • Cymraes27 replied:
      Wrong

  • no 7 and a superb drive in tough conditions, everyone else was spinning all over the place... total dominance from the greatest. Nearly 30 seconds in front of everyone else.

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      I'm so glad the Hamilton haters rigged the driver of the day poll today with their voting bots because they have now absolutely proven beyond any doubt that the poll is rigged and clearly not reflecting what the fans are seeing and what they feel looking at some of the comments here.

  • To all the naysayers:

    Beat the 2x world champ in his first year
    Beat every teammate since (yes including Button, was comfortably better in 2 of their 3 seasons despite the car failures in 2012)
    Won races in every season
    Won titles in 2008 and 2018 when AT THE TIME it was acknowledged Ferrari had the best car at most races.
    Most successful driver ever

    That's an all time great right there.

    • Chelsea replied:
      "Beat every teammate since (yes including Button, was comfortably better in 2 of their 3 seasons despite the car failures in 2012)"

      Button comfortably beat him. Also you didn't mention Rosberg.

      "Won titles in 2008 and 2018 when AT THE TIME it was acknowledged Ferrari had the best car at most races."

      The fans just making up stuff once again. Total fabrication but it fits the underdog narrative.

  • LH GOAT
    Suck it up all you haters.

    • oobiedoobie replied:
      None of Schumacher's tricks to get to 7 either.

  • One of Britain’s finest ever sportsmen and an unbelievable, masterful drive today proving he’s one of, if not the greatest driver ever.

    For those who say ‘it’s the car’ it wasn’t even third best out there today and he’s won by 20 seconds plus and lapped his team mate.

    Phenomenal.

    • Chelsea replied:
      "it wasn’t even third best out there today"

      Lol the fake narrative doesn't really work. Mercedes clearly had the best car by a mile once it stopped heavy raining. Also Bottas is so useless he'd make anyone else look great so don't get too carried away

  • Many congratulations Lewis, years of dedication and hard work. Dreams do come true, congrats champ 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      From a Hamilton fan to all the Hamilton haters who have given Lewis the determination and energy to become the best ever driver in history, I say a big THANK YOU! XX

  • Congratulations to LH.

    Only a great drive like this deserves to match or beat the great Schumachers once unattainable world record. Such a brilliant judgement of situation during that skittish track. Most successful and a brilliant driver he is.

    And what a drive from Vettel, 11 World driver championships between these two, last decade and a half belongs to these two.

    • General Lee replied:
      It was so fitting to see Vettel back on the podium with Lewis on the day he becomes the GOAT

      Awesome drives from the both of them

  • Utterly immaculate drive.
    So sorry for Stroll though. His team let him down badly

    • ChrisKOTW replied:
      Meh, his team didn't destroy his brand new inters two laps after putting them on. Meanwhile his team-mate showed exemplary skill in tyre management and got rewarded with a podium for it.

  • Now that boys and girls is how it's done. Great for Perez and respect for Vettel.
    The facts are indisputable - he IS the man!

  • To be honest, he is the greatest of this generation and he more than deserved it, respect to him for doing it and in the words of Michael Schumacher "I always thought records were there to be broken" and Lewis Hamilton has beaten the Schumacher records and next year he could be the 8 times world champion and be the first man with 100 race wins to his name!

  • Emphatic, absolutely emphatic.

    Actually words do not do justice to the achievement LH has accomplished.

    Easily the most outstanding sports star alive, has been, is and will be at the pinnicle of his game.

    Well done Lewis. Out on your own, doing it your own way.

  • Well, I'm a difficult guy ti impress....but even I was impressed with Hamilton's drive today. Showed Bottas up embarrassingly.

    Mind you..I also had Norris as fastest lap at 66/1 and giovannazi as first retirement at 16/1 with a tenner on each. Had perez for the win as well, but I can live with second for today.

    • Chelsea replied:
      Bottas is probably the most useless driver whose ever been in a championship winning car. Tbh he probably makes Hamilton look better than he is. Verstappen being competitive in a car at least a second slower in dry conditions really shows who the best driver is right now.

  • He drove marvellously and was humble and his honest self after the race - instead of the activist BLM - and this was the Lewis even I admire.

    And as Brundle said - a drive that Michael and Ayrton would have been proud of.

    Did not think I would say this, but congratulations on a marvellous drive.

    Don’t stop being like this.

    • mattfog replied:
      Christ. You’re awful.

  • Amazing Lewis, the final record broken!
    Reigning supreme

    • Nico Rosberg replied:
      he didnt break it, he equalled it. hamilton IQ right there

  • Now let's hear you say it's just the car

    • CriticalPoint replied:
      Erm but it is? Lewis Hamilton won only 1 race in his first season at Mercedes. Just one. The season after, he won most of them thanks to the effect of the engine change.

      It’s an irrefutable fact.

  • A fantastic achievement ,what a drive .

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured