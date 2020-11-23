'Recognise me now?' Lewis Hamilton's career illustrated

Three-time Grand Slam tennis winner Andy Murray believes Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.

Reports have suggested external-link that Hamilton, who won a record-equalling seventh title last week, will be awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

"In terms of what he has achieved as an athlete, of course he deserves it," Murray, 33, told Good Morning Britain.

"He's one of the most successful sportspeople in the country's history."

Murray, given his knighthood in the New Year Honours in 2017, added: "He supports some great causes as well away from the racing track, so yes I would say he definitely deserves it in terms of his success."

Hamilton, 35, who was made an MBE in 2009, recently told the BBC's Sally Nugent that it would be his "happiest day ever" if he got the chance to be honoured by the Queen again.

Last week, 1996 British F1 champion Damon Hill said that Hamilton had broken down barriers with his achievements.

"The knighthood will be seen as recognition of not just his driving but also as a black driver that has bust another door open for anyone who is not white," said the 60-year-old.

"He has destroyed the preconception that it can't be done, that there is an area where you cannot achieve something because of the colour of your skin. He has totally destroyed that notion."

Hamilton's remarkable statistics

The Englishman's win at the Turkish Grand Prix on 15 November secured his seventh championship after previous successes in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He already holds the record for most pole positions and earlier this season overtook German Michael Schumacher's total of 91 F1 race wins.