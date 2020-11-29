Lewis Hamilton wins after Romain Grosjean escapes dramatic Bahrain GP fire

Lewis Hamilton took his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

Grosjean was taken to hospital with minor burns and suspected rib fractures after his car pierced the barriers on the first lap.

The burning Haas was trapped sideways in the barrier, but Grosjean climbed out as medical crews rushed to help.

Hamilton was in control throughout to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

A unique, horrific crash

Marshals try to put out the flames on Grosjean's car
Grosjean walked away from the terrifying crash at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Grosjean's crash was an incident the like of which has not been seen for many years.

The Franco-Swiss triggered it himself after veering dramatically across the track between Turns Three and Four and colliding with Daniil Kvyat's Alpha Tauri.

That sent him hurtling towards the barriers, which he hit at an angle that would normally not create such a dramatic effect.

But the car speared between layers of the barrier, and the twisting force generated split it in two, the engine and gearbox coming to rest away to the side.

The fracture to the chassis exposed the fuel tank, and the car, now lodged in the barrier, burst into flames.

Grosjean was in the inferno for several seconds before he managed to extricate himself and was helped over the barrier by FIA doctor Ian Stewart, who was in the medical car that rushed to the scene.

Grosjean initially sat in the medical car before being helped into an ambulance and then flown to hospital.

Grosjean
Grosjean managed to undo his seatbelts and pull himself through halo head protection and twisted metal of the barrier within about 10 seconds

Another win for Hamilton

Grosjean's incident caused a lengthy stoppage while the wrecked metal barriers were replaced by concrete ones.

Soon after the restart, there was another incident, as Lance Stroll's Racing Point was pitched into a roll by Kvyat and landed upside down - but the driver was unhurt.

That brought out the safety car and it was only on the ninth lap that the race finally got properly under way.

Hamilton, who had converted his pole into a lead at the first corner, made no mistake at the restart and was able to control the race from there, and had too much pace for Verstappen behind.

"That was a tough race," the newly crowned seven-time world champion said afterwards, apparently referring to concerns over tyres. "It was not as easy as it looked."

Lewis Hamilton
"This track has always been physical," Hamilton said after the win in Bahrain

The Briton's victory matches his own previous best tally for a season and means he can match the all-time record of 13 victories in a year, currently held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, if he wins the final two races.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was on course for a fine third place and his second podium in two races until an apparent engine failure with three laps to go promoted Red Bull's Alex Albon.

The Mexican's retirement was a massive boost for Renault and McLaren in the fight for third place in the constructors' championship, as McLaren's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were promoted to fourth and fifth, and the Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon to seventh and ninth, with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly in sixth.

Perez's failure meant the race ended under the safety car.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas made a poor start from the front row and had a desperate race thereafter.

The Finn was sixth at the red flag for Grosjean's crash, but was promoted to fourth for the restart as a result of the point at which the officials decided to take the positions.

But Bottas suffered a slow puncture on the first lap of racing and had to pit for fresh tyres. He was able to recover only to eighth place.

Albon had been unable to challenge Perez before the Mexican's retirement, while both McLaren drivers recovered well from difficult qualifying sessions - and Sainz, in particular, produced a fine drive after starting on the soft tyre, passing several cars.

Perez's retirement promoted Charles Leclerc to the final point in 10th place after a dismal race for Ferrari, for whom Vettel could manage only 13th.

Driver of the day

Carlos Sainz
The fans gave it to Grosjean, in an obvious recognition of his remarkable escape, but Sainz deserves it for a strong recovery drive after a brake failure left him 15th on the grid. And an honourable mention to the unfortunate Perez, who deserved a podium

What happens next?

For the penultimate race of the season next weekend, F1 stays in Bahrain but will use a new layout, the so-called outer track, which is short and fast, and is a step into the unknown.

What they said

Hamilton: "It was physically very demanding. With the break we had at the beginning - you get into a mindset of going out and getting a good start - but with that 45-minute wait we had, it is so easy to step out of the zone."

Verstappen: "I was lacking a bit. I tried to keep close but they were ahead and we didn't have an answer and we didn't really go aggressive enough with the strategy, we also had a slow pit stop. It is what it is. Second isn't too bad."

Albon: "It was obviously a bit of luck with what happened to Sergio (Perez). He had a good race, but the guys did an amazing job to get the car ready. A double podium for us and I'm happy."

Stroll flips
Lance Stroll saw his Racing Point flip upside after the re-start
  • I’ve got to be honest, I really didn’t like the look of the halo and didn’t think it would particularly stop debris hitting drivers. Today it performed in another way and I am thankful I was completely wrong about it

  • First things first I am so glad Grosjean was able to escape that fireball. If Romain has sustained broken ribs as suspected this could mean this race might be his last GP which in F1 but at least he was able to get out of fireball . His wife and children will be very relieved that he managed to climb out that car. May F1 never stop striving to improve safety . The race result comes second today.

  • Was praying the moment I saw that crash that driver would be ok. Absolute miracle. Testament to tech and engineering. Just shows that it is a very dangerous sport and takes lots of skill to even keep it on the track. All these bums on here saying their nan could drive one of these cars should have a re-think..

  • A reminder to those who think f1 is “like a video game”, and “anyone can drive these cars” how dangerous this sport is

  • You just do not expect to have an incident like this, happening on a straight. it is hardly surprising that the barrier involved was not high spec. Maybe we need to take another safety review of the tracks, particularly at the points where "nothing ever happens", expect the unexpected. On board extinguishers?

    • Grunties replied:
      It was Grosjean. He pulled another stupid manouevre.
      What I can't understand is why the circuit had an angled barrier like that

  • The best (most funded) team won again.

    F1 needs to attract more teams.

  • The fact Grosjean walked away from the accident is testament to the many lives lost and the subsequent safety developments made in motorsport over many decades. A timely reminder that we must never forget motorsport is inherently dangerous.

  • Just shows how boring F1 is as it needs these two incidents to liven it up.

    Otherwise it is just a procession for the one who loves himself too much.

  • Instantly thought that I was witnessing a fatality - so pleased to see Grosjean come out of that not just alive, but comparatively unharmed - absolutely amazing.

    • bagseye replied:
      Absolutely. Pure shock and worry was all I was feeling at that point.

      He’s had a very tough year taking into account Mugello. Thankfully he can walk away from the sport with his life

  • Fantastic news that Grosjean is ok and full credit to all that helped F1 is the winner today

  • How is it Hamilton has no problem racing in BahrainI think he needs to read up on history before making comments in future

  • Something remotely exciting happened in Formula One. Wow. I take it, as per, the guy with the fastest, most expensive car, starting from the front of the grid, won again. Dear, oh dear. F1 has to be the dullest form of motorsport (cars or bikes).

    • Grunties replied:
      Go back to your gallons of beer and don't comment about things that you obviously don't ever watch

  • Halo too ugly, ruins the aesthetics, etc, my word how everyone must rejoice that’s it there in moments like this. Huge admiration for the heroic marshals and doctors for getting on the scene so quickly. F1 can be proud of itself today, God bless you Romain! 🙏🏻😌

  • That crash looked horrendous when I saw it live. The car just exploded in a fireball.

    It was a great tribute to safety engineering that Romain Grosjean stepped out of the wreckage rather than being carried out in a body bag.

    Also, another great performance by Lewis despite the major distraction.

  • Just ignore them Cam and they'll go away

  • Amazing how Grosjean managed to get himself out of that, the halo really proved it's worth. Lance Stroll's roll over will be barely remembered

  • The halo is the best recent invention in F1.

    I was against it when it came out. I was sensationally wrong

  • Horrifying accident, just so glad to see him walk away.

  • Sir Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage thrashes the "opposition" once again.
    GOAT.
    Suck it yet again haters :-D

    • Antlion replied:
      I'd rather be a "hater" of Hamilton for not caring that he won if it meant having enough dignity and respect to hope Grosjean is okay after such an accident.

      Not the right time or place for your usual tosh.

