Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, has signed to race for Haas next season.

The US-based team said the 21-year-old had signed a "multi-year contract". He will partner Russian Nikita Mazepin, who was confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari driver academy, leads the F2 series going into this weekend's final round.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy," said a "speechless" Schumacher.

German Schumacher thanked Haas and Ferrari for their "trust", adding: "I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents. I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."

