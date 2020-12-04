Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Resta joined Ferrari in 2001 and left in 2018 to become technical director at Sauber, later renamed Alfa Romeo

Ferrari designer Simone Resta is leaving the team to join Haas.

The Italian rejoined Ferrari from Alfa Romeo late in 2019. He is moving as a result of a changes triggered by the cost cap Formula 1 is introducing next season.

Resta's role at Ferrari will be taken by head of performance development Enrico Cardile, one of the positions established in a summer restructure.

Teams will operate on a maximum budget of $145m in 2021.

This will reduced to $140m in 2022 and $135m for the period 2023-25.

It means that top teams such as Ferrari have to cut their budgets at least in half for next year, which has long been raising concerns about the numbers of redundancies that might involve.

Resta will remain under contract to Ferrari under the arrangement but his salary will be paid by Haas, in an arrangement the Italian team liken to a loan of a football player from one club to another.

The plan is for a number of other employees to follow Resta from Ferrari to Haas.

Ferrari see the arrangement as an extension of their technical collaboration with Haas, which sees the US-based team buy as many parts from Ferrari as is allowed under the rules.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said the role Resta would fulfil had not yet been fully defined.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said: "With the introduction of new regulations, all of us will be facing new challenges that we must tackle with pragmatism and an open mind.

"We believe that our long-term relationship with Haas, dating back to when it first came into Formula 1, should be the basis for both parties to benefit from any possible synergy, consistent with what is defined in the FIA regulations.

"Simone, whom we thank for his efforts to date, will have an important role within a team that has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Formula 1.

"It has just strengthened an already very close relationship with the Scuderia by taking on Ferrari Driver Academy driver Mick Schumacher.

"Within the Scuderia, Enrico Cardile will now be tasked with coordinating the technical and human resources directly linked to performance development and the design of the car."