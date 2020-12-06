Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Mick Schumacher will join the Haas Formula 1 team next season after two seasons in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher will graduate to Formula 1 with Haas next year as Formula 2 champion despite a difficult final race of the season in Bahrain.

The German finished 18th and won the title by 14 points from Britain's Callum Ilott, who was 10th in the race.

Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of F1 legend Michael, said he was "a bit overwhelmed".

"I don't really understand I am champion yet," the Prema driver said. "It's going to take a few days maybe."

He said "owed" the title to his team, adding: "It would sound a lot better if we did a good race today.

"Nevertheless, we are champion today and people will forget this race and remember the good times this year."

Schumacher, a Ferrari young driver, was racing close to the front in the early stages of the race but damaged his tyres and had to pit to replace them. He returned to the track to set the fastest lap.

The race was won by India's Jehan Daruvala, from Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who clinched third in the championship behind Schumacher and Ilott.

Tsunoda is also expected to move up to F1 next year with Red Bull's Alpha Tauri team, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Russia's Nikita Mazepin, who is joining Schumacher at Haas in 2021, finished the race ninth and was fifth in the championship.