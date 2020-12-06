Sakhir Grand Prix: Sergio Perez claims maiden win as Mercedes error costs George Russell

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments846

Sergio Perez

Racing Point's Sergio Perez took his first Formula 1 victory in the Sakhir Grand Prix as Mercedes fumbled what should have been a debut win for George Russell.

The 22-year-old Briton, standing in for Lewis Hamilton after the world champion contracted coronavirus, was on his way to an accomplished victory before a late-race safety car.

Mercedes did not have to pit their cars, but chose to do so in what was intended to be a safety decision.

But they put the wrong tyres on Russell's car and then could not fit a new set to that of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who had to have his old tyres fitted back on to his car.

Russell had to stop again the next time around to fit a correct set, and the Mercedes were now down in fourth and fifth places, Bottas ahead.

Russell could still have won the race, but a puncture when he was trying to chase down Perez sent him to the back. He carved his way back up to ninth for his first F1 points, but that will be scant reward after such drama.

It was a remarkable drive by Perez, who had to pit at the end of the first lap after being hit by Charles Leclerc at Turn Four, earning the Ferrari driver a three-place grid penalty at the next race.

But the Mexican, who does not yet have a seat next season, drove a superb race, carving up through the field and was set for a brilliant third place before Mercedes hit trouble.

Renault's Esteban Ocon took second for his first F1 podium finish, with Lance Stroll joining Racing Point team-mate Perez on the podium.

Sergio Perez
Perez hasn't got a seat in F1 for the 2021 season

A terrible twist for Russell

It was an agonising day for Russell, who has impressed enormously on his debut for Mercedes.

Russell missed out on pole position by just 0.026 seconds but took the lead at the first corner after making a better start than Bottas.

Russell controlled the race from there and was on course for a comfortable victory before Mercedes fumbled what should have been another one-two finish.

Russell led through what was intended to be Mercedes' only pit stop and was five seconds clear of Bottas when Jack Aitken - only racing because of Russell's temporary switch to Mercedes - spun his Williams at the last corner and took off its front wing against the barrier and the safety car was deployed.

Mercedes chose to bring the cars in together, with the intention of fitting new medium tyres so they were not vulnerable at the re-start.

But a radio communications problem meant a mixed set of tyres was fitted to Russell's car - he had Bottass fronts and his own rears - and he had to come in again the next time around to rectify the mistake.

Bottas was stacked behind Russell in the pits, and the team could not get his new left-front tyre on his car. As the brakes started to flame, the team had to re-fit the previous set to his car.

The race stewards are now investigating the mix-up.

When the race re-started, Russell quickly passed Bottas after the Finn made a mistake and ran wide at Turn Four, Russell getting alongside through Five and Six and passing into the chicane.

He then picked off Stroll and Ocon and was trying to erase Perez's lead when he was told he had a left rear puncture.

"I don't know what to say," he said on the radio. His engineer said he shared his feelings.

Bottas was struggling on his used tyres and actually lost places to slower cars behind on fresher tyres, slipping back to eighth at the finish, only one place ahead of Russell.

He was passed by McLaren's Carlos Sainz, who took fourth, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull's Alex Albon, whose seat Perez is hoping to be given in 2021.

What a drive from Perez

Racing Point celebrate Sergio Perez's win
The incident at the first corner dropped Perez down to 18th

Perez looked to be out of contention after Leclerc looked up in an ambitious move down his inside on the first lap, an incident that also took out Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who avoided the collision but then crashed on his own after going into the gravel trap.

But he drove a remarkable race to carve back up through the field, not pitting again until lap 48, by which time he was up to third place.

That put him back down to ninth place, but again he set about the cars in front, passing Stroll and Ocon, as well as benefiting as strategies played out in front of him, and was back up to third when the safety car came out.

"I am a little bit speechless," he said. "I hope I am not dreaming because I dream so many years being in this moment - 10 years it took me, I don't know what to say. Incredible; after the start I thought the race was again gone but it was all about not giving up and recovering.

"The luck has not been with us this year but we won the race on merit. Yes, the Mercedes had some issues but we had the pace to hold George."

Driver of the day

It has to be Perez after a quite brilliant drive of which Red Bull surely have to take notice. But Russell was outstanding all weekend on his debut for Mercedes.

Sergio Perez

What's next?

The season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Will Lewis Hamilton recover in time, or will Russell get a chance to avenge his misfortune?

Comments

Join the conversation

848 comments

  • Irrespective of the final outcome, Russell is a really great driver

    • Chelsea replied:
      Really has to call into question whether Hamilton is the GOAT doesn't it? Russell jumped in the car and did what Hamilton has done for several years now

  • Of all the nights Mercedes mess things up it has to be this race! But russell didn't know the car didn't know the buttons had to wear wrong size boots......take a bow son you drove fantastic!

    • whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme replied:
      yeah so strange that the best team who attract the best mechanics mess up something so basic

  • Defeat from the jaws of Victory, Well done Checko, bad luck George, you deserved the win.

    • Aoibh1111 replied:
      100% they done that on purpose to stop Hamilton looking bad. I was wondering what they would do after Russell’s superb start

  • Mercedes surely owe George that seat in the last race...

    • timepasser replied:
      No ,but they do owe him Valteri's for 2021!!

  • Racing point stated they were replacing perez with a proven race winner.....hmmmm oh the irony

    • Stew replied:
      Yep I would have him over Vettel. Come
      On RedBull give the boy a contract.

  • What a shame for George Russell. Absolutely deserved the win but Mercedes contrived to ruin his and Bottas' hopes. A shambles.

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Why is everyone changing tune, Russel did nothing today. It was all the car remember.

  • Embarrassing performance from Bottas.

    There was a lot of bad driving out there, but hey it makes it more entertaining lol.

    • BBC123 replied:
      Bottas is stealing a living, and now even the Mercedes true-believers can see it. Russell slaughtered him in a car he barely even fits into, took 2 more pit stops and still only finished one place off him, not to mention he overtook Bottas twice!

      Bottas hasn't justified his place in the sport for years, and it's now crystal clear he doesn't belong in the 2nd Mercedes.

  • Russell robbed by incompetence. Well done Perez (and racing point).

    • Stew replied:
      And Mercedes:-)

  • Typical Mercedes error in the pits once again. Was Russel's to win. Bad luck to Russel.

    On the other hand, Perez! He has to land that drive with RBR now with that Win. Congratulations to Perez on winning!

    • F1 forever replied:
      We could hope, but they keep giving Albon another chance, then another, and another.
      You could be forgiven Verstappen doesn't want someone to be a proven racer to challenge him

  • Russell should have been in the top step tonight - great to see Perez get a win but Russell has been completely shafted by Merc tonight.

  • George Russell gets three points - the first of his career - two for coming ninth and one for the fastest lap. But he should’ve had so so many more.

    A horror pit stop, where he ended up with the wrong tyres on the car and then instantly had to pit again the next lap to get rid of them, followed by a late puncture and that ruined what could’ve and should’ve been the first win of his career.

    • JasonH replied:
      Why are you cutting and pasting from the 'live' feed - no comments of your own?

  • You see that Horner? Albon finished somewhere down in the middle of nowhere, Perez won a race and had a podium in Turkey as well. He is more than ready to step up to a race winning car like RBR.

    • Elite replied:
      The crazy thing is Racing Point letting him go for Vettel but keeping Stroll, all good drivers but Perez looks the better of them at the moment.

  • So pleased for Perez, gutted for George!

    • beast87 replied:
      Why is no one talking about esteban ocon. He just did a madness in that renault. Him and racing point worked their tyres so well. I feel bad for george. That was his win or at least a podium whole race. His future seems bright.

  • Let's be clear. GR's performance shows it is NOT all about the car. If it was Bottas would clearly have dominated him. Like LH he has proved himself in lower formula. Anyone who seeks to diminish this drive has an illegitimate agenda. Lots of noise about MV and CL but this guy could be the next force.

    • Scotm33 replied:
      Your comment makes no sense, The race until Mercs........up in their pitstops were miles ahead. It is all about the car, how else would an average driver like Bothas be second in championship

  • Got to feel sorry for GR, but well done to SP. Same again next week please.

  • Incredible win for Sergio Perez. Well done sir.

  • Hmmmm
    Mercedes couldn’t have him win now could they ? 😱😂😂🎣

  • Merc took easy way out - paying a driver 50m a year for a job a novice can do....expected something since Russell dominated day one ...easier to explain a ' mix up' ..yeh rifgr' - driver and team championships in bag ..., disgusting gamesmanship of the worst kind, 250 odd races and they have NEVER done this before ,,makes you sick to your teeth !!!

    • Andy replied:
      Erm, did you see where they finished? I don’t think Lewis is losing much sleep. I can almost guarantee if Lewis had been driving that strategy would have been questioned by him.

  • So it’s not all about the car. Got it.

    • tony replied:
      It was the tyres in this case or should i say Mercedes

  • Very tough on Russell but his time will surely come and he'll have many wins to look forward to. Difficult to begrudge Perez and the guys at Racing Point though.

    • bartmania88 replied:
      so happy for perez but got no time for racing point after their treatment of perez

