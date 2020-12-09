Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin drove with Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2 last season, but is joining Haas in Formula 1 from 2021

New Haas Formula 1 signing Nikita Mazepin has apologised for his "inappropriate behaviour" in an incident with a woman that was filmed and later posted on social media.

The video was posted on the Russian's Instagram account and later deleted.

"I am sorry for the offence I've caused and the embarrassment I have brought to the Haas team. I've let myself and many people down," said Mazepin, 21.

"I have to hold myself to a higher standard. I will learn from this."

A statement from Haas said the team "does not condone the behaviour" of Mazepin in the video, adding the incident "is being dealt with internally".

It added: "The very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to the Haas F1 team."

The team said no further comment would be made at this time.

Mazepin, who finished fifth in Formula 2 this season, was announced last week as a driver for Haas for the 2021 and 2022 season.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, will also drive for Haas next season.