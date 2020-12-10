Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver ever with more wins, podiums and pole positions than fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton will take part in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19.

The seven-time world champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend after contracting coronavirus.

Hamilton, 35, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after completing 10 days of quarantine in Bahrain.

Fellow Briton, George Russell, 22, who starred on his Mercedes debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix as Hamilton's stand-in, will now return to Williams.

Formula 1's governing body the FIA confirmed that Hamilton had returned a "number of negative Covid-19 tests" before travelling for the final race of the season.

