Lewis Hamilton to race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday
Lewis Hamilton will take part in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19.
The seven-time world champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend after contracting coronavirus.
Hamilton, 35, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after completing 10 days of quarantine in Bahrain.
Fellow Briton, George Russell, 22, who starred on his Mercedes debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix as Hamilton's stand-in, will now return to Williams.
Formula 1's governing body the FIA confirmed that Hamilton had returned a "number of negative Covid-19 tests" before travelling for the final race of the season.
More to follow
