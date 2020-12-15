Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Williams oversaw the early careers of paddock legends like Adrian Newey and Ross Brawn

Sir Frank Williams, who built the Williams team into one of the most successful in Formula 1, is in a stable condition after going into hospital.

The 78-year-old and daughter Claire stepped away from Williams earlier this year after its sale to US investors.

"Frank's medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time," read a statement.

Williams spent some time in hospital with pneumonia in 2016.

He has used a wheelchair since a car crash in France in 1986.

During his time with Williams, the team won won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, and dominated much of the 1980s and 1990s.