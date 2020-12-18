Sergio Perez: Red Bull sign Mexican to race alongside Max Verstappen for 2021

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sergio Perez
Perez won his maiden Formula 1 grand prix in December

Sergio Perez has signed to race for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2021.

The 30-year-old Mexican, who took his maiden Formula 1 win in the Sakhir Grand Prix this month, replaces British-Thai Alex Albon, who will stay with the team as reserve driver.

Red Bull decided Albon had not performed strongly enough in his 18 months with the team to justify continuing in a race seat.

Perez was preferred over another experienced candidate, Nico Hulkenberg.

It is Perez's first chance in a genuine front-running car in a decade-long F1 career.

He was in danger of losing his seat in the sport following Racing Point's decision to sign four-time champion Sebastian Vettel on a three-year deal from 2021 to partner Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The Red Bull seat offered him a lifeline which many will feel his performances this season justified.

Perez missed two races in the summer after contracting coronavirus but still finished fourth in the drivers' championship behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, plus Verstappen.

His victory in Bahrain came after an outstanding drive in which he was last on the first lap after being crashed into by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but fought his way back through the field before benefiting from problems that took out the Mercedes of George Russell, substituting for Hamilton, and Bottas.

He also scored a second place in the rain-hit Turkish Grand Prix in November.

Perez made his F1 debut for Sauber 2011, taking a second place for the team at the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix. His performances there earned him a place at McLaren for 2013, but the team were beginning a competitive decline and he was dropped after one year, partly as a result of a political fight between chairman Ron Dennis and managing director Martin Whitmarsh.

Perez joined what was then called Force India in 2014 and had stayed there ever since, and was instrumental in forcing the administration process that ousted former owner Vijay Mallya and allowed Stroll to buy the team.

Despite driving for midfield teams his entire career, Perez has scored a podium in six of his nine seasons in F1.

Red Bull gave Albon every opportunity to justify them keeping him in the seat, but the team were not convinced.

He was out-qualified by Verstappen at every single race in 2020, and was on average 0.523 seconds a lap slower.

In races, while Verstappen took two wins and nine other podiums finishes in 17 races, Albon's best results were two third places in the Tuscan and Bahrain Grands Prix.

He also spun when contending for strong finishes at the Emilia Romagna and Turkish races.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Tough for Albon but in reality probably the right choice for the team's chances next year.
    Also it would have been criminal had Perez not been racing in 2021...

    • beast87 replied:
      What if were all wrong? And max is just overperforming in that car.

  • I like Albon but this is the right decision, Perez has driven brilliantly this year, I hope the pressure doesn't get to him against Max, they wil take a lot of points from the Mercedes boys now, a closer championship can only be a good thing!!!

    • strider replied:
      It depends how competitive his mindset is, if he's for the team then Red Bull will benefit massively, if he's out to challenge Max then it could be a less effective signing.

      Judging from the outside I think he's a team player?

  • It’s going to spice things up. MV will be pushed and it will make Merc work harder

    • I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      How can that be true if its all the car? can we make our minds up please.

  • YES SERGIO!!! Well deserved. Can't wait to see how him and Max work together

    • mattduck replied:
      Work together? Max ? Together? Sergio has raced everyone and most of all Lance. Max is selfish and has evidenced, I think some point there’ll be a red bull taking out a red bull

  • I like Albon and was routing for him this year. Unfortunately it didn't happen for him this year. Perez deserves his chance in a decent car.

    • thenestofvipers replied:
      I did quite a bit of routing in my shed this year....made a lovely table I did.

  • Well, good common sense seems to have prevailed. I doubt RB would have normally gone down the Perez route, but they simply run themselves out of 'in house' options. I'm pleased for Perez, and even if it may only just be for 2021 it will at least give us the chance to see quite how well he has matured as a driver in a decent seat. You can't say RB didn't give Albon enough time to prove himself.

    • Matt replied:
      Is this really what the modern F1 fan has come to? Albon has had a season and a half in which he was catterpulted into Red Bull without much warning and expected to match Max in a car designed for Max.

      Absolutely shocking treatment. I was a huge Mika Hakkinen fan. It took a while for him to get to grips, and started of very similar to Albon. But boy were Mclaren rewarded with a little PATIENCE.

  • Chuffed to bits for Checo. It would have been a crime if he didn't have a seat next year.

    Mercedes may rue keeping hold of Valtteri. You'd say both Max and Checo are looking stronger than Valtteri at the moment, so I'd expect alot tighter constructors championship next year.

  • Good news, He deserves a decent seat for next season, and unfortunately Alex just hasn't competed for most of the past year.

  • Nice to see an under rated driver get a top drive, Go Sergio!

  • Yes Checo! Great reward for a great driver, now time to show what you can do against the very best. Feel sorry for Albon but he didn’t do enough in that cursed second RB seat, maybe once they are done placating Honda with their junior driver Albon can have a go at resurrecting his career like Gasly has done

  • solid decision, should make next year a bit more interesting

  • Fantastic news and great to see that common sense has prevailed!!

  • Brilliant news, so glad for Perez. With the increased likelihood of Russell heading to Mercedes alongside Lewis in 2022, we just need Ferrari and hopefully McLaren to get their acts together over the next year and we could potentially be in for an amazing era of racing from 2022 onwards.

  • Fully deserved. Alex is a good driver, but does not seem to be mature enough to handle pressure of driving along Max. Good luck to Checo!

  • Finally gets the drive he deserves. One of the few genuine guys in F1.

  • This is the right decision. Perez is too good.
    As Murray used to say, It’s not enough to be lucky, you’ve got to be good’.

  • Good, deserves a drive, hopefully will give MV some competition

  • Brilliant news now Alex needs to get out of that RB contract and go to a team that will bring his true talents out. As for RB I remember the Perez from old in a competitive car just ask Ocon can't wait for the fireworks to begin with that lot.

  • Yes!

    Mercedes had it easy this year, partly because of Albon being unable to backup Max. Hopefully '21 will be a bit more competitive.

  • Fully deserved......👍🏻

