Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Williams oversaw the early careers of paddock legends like Adrian Newey and Ross Brawn

Sir Frank Williams has been discharged from hospital and is "on the mend at home", the Williams F1 team says.

Williams, 78, who built the team named after him into one of the most successful in Formula 1, was admitted to hospital earlier this month.

During his time with Williams, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, and dominated much of the 1980s and 1990s.

He and daughter Claire stepped down in September after selling Williams.

"We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home," the Williams F1 team said. external-link

"The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time."