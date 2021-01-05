Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Norris made his F1 debut in 2019

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for Covid-19 while on holiday in Dubai and is self-isolating.

The 21-year-old said he had lost his sense of taste and smell and a subsequent test had come back positive.

"McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Dubai," said a statement from the Woking-based team.

"He is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp and is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days."

The Bristol-born driver, who finished ninth in the 2020 Formula One drivers' standings, added that he was currently feeling well and reported no other symptoms.

He secured his first podium placing last season by finishing third in the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Norris will have completed his isolation period before the end of the month.

Pre-season testing is due to take place in Spain in early March, with the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for 21 March.

However, there are concerns that the season-opener could be delayed, with the race promoters, Australian government and F1 bosses in discussions over the matter.