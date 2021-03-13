Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Former Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97.

Walker commentated on his first grand prix race for the BBC at Silverstone in 1949 and became a full-time F1 commentator in 1978.

He became synonymous with the sport over more than 30 years of commentating on it, first with the BBC and later with ITV.

A hugely popular figure in F1, Walker ended his 52-year commentary career when he retired in 2001.

