Murray Walker: Formula 1 broadcasting legend dies at 97
Former Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97.
Walker commentated on his first grand prix race for the BBC at Silverstone in 1949 and became a full-time F1 commentator in 1978.
He became synonymous with the sport over more than 30 years of commentating on it, first with the BBC and later with ITV.
A hugely popular figure in F1, Walker ended his 52-year commentary career when he retired in 2001.
