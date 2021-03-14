F1 testing: Could 2021 see Red Bull challenge Mercedes?

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments59

F1 cars at testing
F1 teams are required to carry over large parts of their car designs from 2020

After a truncated pre-season testing programme, cut in half by the pandemic, there is one tantalising question.

Is Formula 1 finalised poised for that longed-for straight fight between Mercedes and Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

Yes, yes, I know. It's hard to believe Mercedes will not be the team to beat this year, after winning the championship double for the last seven years, with teams required to carry over large parts of their car designs from a 2020, a year which Hamilton and his team utterly dominated.

But Mercedes did not have a good test in Bahrain, and the drivers are struggling with the behaviour of their car. Red Bull, by contrast, gave many in F1 the impression that they were in the best shape over three days in Sakhir.

That, of course, is just a snapshot in time. Only a fool takes times from testing as serious indications of actual competitiveness. No-one believes the Mercedes is anything other than a fundamentally very quick car. And they have proved many times over the last seven years that they are remarkably adept at recovering from difficulties.

Problems, though, they certainly have.

What was wrong at Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton spun off in the morning session

Mercedes' test started badly, with a gearbox problem that deprived Valtteri Bottas of virtually all his running on Friday. When Hamilton took over the car in the afternoon, he was clearly having a difficult time, the car looking skittish and unstable. The seven-time champion was very obviously fighting the car, and had a number of 'moments' when he almost lost control.

Over the weekend, he actually did. Twice. Hamilton had a spin on each of the two days. It's very rare for him to make these kinds of mistakes at all, even rarer for it to happen in testing, when there is nothing at stake, and rarer still for him to do it on consecutive days.

On its own, that would be enough to show that something was wrong. And the team did not trouble to hide it.

Bottas said: "I would say one of the big issues with the car is the rear end. It's quite snappy and quite unforgiving and that, topped up with the new tyres that feel quite sensitive, sliding is not that easy.

"I'm trying to calm the car down a bit and that way get a bit more pace.

"It feels like we have made made some steps forward. We went in the right direction and it felt better. But still not 100% happy with the car."

Hamilton's assessment was starker: "I wouldn't call it a struggle necessarily, just not quick enough. Lots of work to do. It's going to be tough."

As things stand, Mercedes do not know what is causing this rear instability. They will spend the 12 days between the end of testing and the start of practice in Bahrain on 26 March trying to understand it, and then find solutions for it.

Why were Mercedes struggling?

If it sounds counter-intuitive that a car that dominated in 2020 should be proving so difficult at the start of 2021 when many of the mechanical and structural parts of it are the same, that would be to underestimate the impact of some regulation changes introduced for this season.

Last year, tyre supplier Pirelli expressed concern that the speed of the cars was putting too much strain on its tyres - in fact, this led to a number of blow-outs in the course of the season.

The Italian company asked F1 and the teams if they could find a way to limit the usual performance improvements that would be found over the winter, and Pirelli in turn has built more robust tyres with a stronger structure.

These rule changes cut away a portion of the floor in front of the rear tyres and limit the size of the diffuser at the back of the car, both areas that are crucial in creating aerodynamic downforce.

Teams are free to make aerodynamic changes for this year, and they have been working on recovering the downforce lost to these rules changes. Many are confident they will have largely done so before too long, if not gone beyond last year's downforce levels. But changes this significant have inevitably had an impact on the performance and behaviour of the cars.

That's not to say the problems Mercedes are having are necessarily aerodynamic, even if aerodynamics are the biggest performance definer on an F1 car. They don't know that yet. All they know is that the car is unstable at the rear and they need to work out why and fix it.

Hamilton said: "I don't waste time worrying. That deters you from finding a solution. It's better that it doesn't go smooth now and then it goes smoothly when we get to racing. This is the perfect time to have the problems so I welcome that.

"No-one is fazed by it. We are a multi-championship-winning team, and we know how to pull together, keep our head down and focus on the job.

"It is impressive to see the speed of some of the other teams. Red Bull are looking particularly strong and it's great to see McLaren looking strong and also Renault (Alpine)."

Asked if he believed Mercedes would be championship challengers this year, Bottas said: "I absolutely believe the car and the team have the potential to do so. I don't think it's yet there as a package in terms of performance, but I have no doubt we will work hard to find it somehow."

How good were Red Bull?

Red Bull
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in testing

While the Mercedes was nervous and unstable out on track, the Red Bull was the opposite. It appeared, by common consent, the single most impressive car in Bahrain over the last three days.

Verstappen ended the test fastest of all, and new team-mate Sergio Perez was fastest in the first session on Sunday before the Dutchman took over the car.

There were no major reliability concerns, and the car looked stable and quick on track.

Verstappen said the test had gone well: "What was most important was to get a lot of laps on board and understand the car and try things on the car. They were all responding like we would have hoped, so that was very positive."

But after seven years of disappointments at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull are not about to start taking anything for granted.

"The amount of times Mercedes has topped the testing in the last few years is not very high," Verstappen said. "It is not about pure performance.

"I had positive feelings in the car, but we will find out at the first race where we are. It has been a good few days now but we always improve and try to be better.

"I don't think we are the favourites if Mercedes wins that many championships in a row. I think it is still the same as before the test."

Perhaps so, but the contrast with the start of last year is striking.

Then, Mercedes sailed through testing, while the Red Bull drivers were struggling keeping their car pointing forwards when the track turned.

This year, the roles have been reversed. Will it stay that way?

What about the rest?

It is notoriously difficult to get an accurate read on teams' relative competitiveness in pre-season testing. The number of variables at play - fuel loads, track conditions, engine modes and so on - make it impossible to get a like-for-like comparison.

That said, the teams themselves have complex computer programmes, into which they feed mountains of data, both current and historical, and their algorithms usually throw out an approximate order that is pretty accurate, within a margin of error of about 0.3-0.5secs for each car.

This year, not so much, because in Bahrain there were even more variables than usual.

Tyre wear is higher at Sakhir than at Barcelona, the usual pre-season venue, so lap times drop off much quicker lap by lap, reducing the amount of useful data to analyse.

Testing starting at 10:00 local, running through the heat of the day when lap times slow, and finishing at 19:00, in optimum conditions in the dark under lights. As such, the track conditions varied much more than normal - there could be as much as a 1.5-second spread simply depending on the time of day, wind direction and so on.

And engine modes have a greater influence on lap time in Bahrain than in Barcelona.

The result is that the usual relative confidence with which engineers leave the test about the competitive order is not there this year.

This certainly applies to trying to compare Mercedes and Red Bull, but it is even more relevant immediately behind them, where the battle last year was tight and frenetic.

As a result, it is impossible for anyone to say how McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Ferrari and Alpha Tauri stack up against each other. There are only impressions and generalities.

McLaren without question had a strong test, running reliably and apparently quickly at all times as they bedded in their new relationship with engine supplier Mercedes, and new driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Fernando Alonso appears to have come back to F1 after two years racing elsewhere as if he had never been away, and his Alpine team appear to be in decent shape.

Alpha Tauri turned a few heads with their consistency and pace, and their new Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda looked very promising.

Ferrari appeared to be struggling, at least until Charles Leclerc turned in an impressive-looking lap on the middle tyre compound in the hottest part of the day on Sunday. It was hard to get a read on them.

And the same goes for Aston Martin, formerly Racing Point, who had reliability problems and did very little representative running, prompting new signing Sebastian Vettel to say he was about 100 laps short of the mileage he needed to bed himself in with his new team and car.

If anything, it looks even tighter between these teams than in 2020.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: "We will see it will be a close fight between us, Aston Martin, Alpine and Ferrari. Alpha Tauri look very strong as well. With everything we could see so far, it all feels very close together again."

A feeling, though, is all it is.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Teddy, today at 21:38

    From what I've seen the award for biggest tool on the grid certainly goes to Marzipan.

    Does testing truly reflect what all the cars will bring to the first race? Who knows, but if it does it will be interesting.

    Seeing Perez outclass (maybe not 100% of the time) the now green Merc was excellent!

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 21:36

    I understand there is an element of ‘sandbagging’ during testing, but this time felt very different. A relatively low number of laps, no shakedown, and a car that didn’t seem to stick to the surface unless it was on the absolute softest compound.

    Whereas Red Bull looked to be purring like a kitten.

    The whole field looks to have shaken up and I can’t wait for the start

  • Comment posted by Steve Maude, today at 21:34

    For Christ's sake, I know the BBC couldn't be bothered to screen the Grand Prix anymore but for the licence fee could you have at least employed the services of an editor before publishing this? It's an embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 21:34

    EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR. ITS THE SAME STORY. WHEN WILL U EVER LEARN???

  • Comment posted by c4t2yjak, today at 21:31

    Clearly Mercedes have the quickest car by miles. Every year the go testing with full tanks, hard tyres, engine mode at minimum setting and everyone thinks other teams are closing the gap. Big surprise when worst driver in history of F1 Bottas goes fastest on Friday/Saturday than LH poodles round to pole. 2021 will be another yawn.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 21:30

    Not just the fact there's unlikely to be any real season long challenge from another team, the bookies don't even think there will be much of a challenge within Mercedes themselves........on Friday Bottas was 9/1 to be WC. Hamilton was 2/5 ON. Those odds tell a lot about the lack of competitiveness in F1

  • Comment posted by f1fan, today at 21:29

    Cars are too wide, too long, and there's not enough wheel to wheel action. Regarding this years "battle"...another LH championship unless Merc forget to put 4 wheels on his car. Roll on 2022!

  • Comment posted by Bal, today at 21:28

    We have this same article every year .... and then Merc run away with it anyway!

    • Reply posted by Vin921, today at 21:31

      Vin921 replied:
      Well last two years they did. However 2017 and 2018 they were up against a similar paced Ferrari. Maybe we're up for a 17/18 season which would be great.

  • Comment posted by nhlmonkey, today at 21:28

    For sure Mercedes sandbag in testing (high fuel loads etc) but that car is so skittish just as the Red Bull was last year at this stage. They will resolve this but how fast?
    Red Bull Honda are on it. This is the first time RBR has hit the ground running. Max will win the title this year. McLaren et al will cannibalize Mercedes’ points scoring opportunities in the first quarter of the season.

    • Reply posted by nhlmonkey, today at 21:34

      nhlmonkey replied:
      Let me clarify, I think the title is in Max’s hands and I think he’s ready.
      And, Lewis is great but he is not the GOAT. Would anyone place Nico or Jenson in the mix as GOAT? Well, they beat Lewis in the same car. My heart would always say Senna, but my head says Schumy. Frankly I am indifferent on the debate.

  • Comment posted by BrundleHonest, today at 21:27

    Red Bull and Verstappen dominating would be insufferable, so let's hope not.

  • Comment posted by Roger Ring, today at 21:25

    Headline

    After a truncated pre-season testing programme, cut in half by the pandemic, there is one tantalising question.

    Is Formula 1 finalised poised for that longed-for straight fight between Mercedes and Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

    Answer

    In a word "No"

    Having said that I don't know what 'finalised' means in this context...

  • Comment posted by Cheers, today at 21:24

    Should be as close and exciting as last year

    • Reply posted by derailed, today at 21:31

      derailed replied:
      If so they can hand the trophy over now.

      The sporting years biggest non-event on the calendar

  • Comment posted by Stephen Taylor, today at 21:20

    I can understand why people will be sceptical about anyone challenging Mercedes this year given the last BUT eventually Mercedes will get it wrong and whilst the changes to the floor and diffuser seem small how you carry out those changes can make a big difference . You also can't sandbag your long run run pace and RBR significantly for them were quicker than Mercedes .

    • Reply posted by oobiedoobie, today at 21:26

      oobiedoobie replied:
      At last, another person willing to wait and see what happens. Neither Mercedes nor Lewis have a "God-given right" to the constructors or guaranteed 8th title. That has to be earned - and I've never understood fans of other teams blaming Mercedes for winning - look at the team/driver you support to up their game.
      It could actually be a Red Bull year this year - and I'm a Lewis/Mercedes follower.

  • Comment posted by shah7, today at 21:19

    Deluded article, Mercedes to win constructors with 5 to spare and Lewis to get the WDC with 3 to go, be realistic Benson

  • Comment posted by shroppyfly, today at 21:19

    Anything to stop Benson drooling over his love child LH is a welcome thing.............

  • Comment posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 21:18

    Despite the usual garbage being written it must be said that Bahrain is not a representative track & we wont know the true pecking order till about race 4. Any analysis you see now is just mindless and meaningless speculation.

    Merc were doing so well last year that they stopped development of the 2020 car and started work on the 2021 car very early so I think they're keeping their powder dry.

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 21:16

    Mercedes dominance has been so strong for seven years that the media have to exegarate any potential challenge to that dominance, no matter how small, just to have something to talk about.

    We've seen and heard it all before, yet year after year has been a mind numbing Mercedes cake walk.

    I fully expect Mercedes to walk it this year once again.

    • Reply posted by Vin921, today at 21:34

      Vin921 replied:
      Possibly, but have you forgotten that 2017 and 2018 they weren't dominant? Ferrari were similar in 17 and faster in 18.

  • Comment posted by hysuser, today at 21:15

    They don't know what they're talking about... yet again

    For the last few years Ferrari have been "hiding their pace" - looks like it's Red Bull's turn

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 21:15

    Crickey, why try and big up something that won't happen?Even a semblance of competition would be a massive step forward for F1.No chance of that though. Rules the same,cars the same,results the same.Same old story Andrew -wake us all up when something interesting happens.

    • Reply posted by derailed, today at 21:18

      derailed replied:
      yep...that just about sums up F1...boring, predictable and unentertaining.

  • Comment posted by derailed, today at 21:12

    Another non-event article trying to hype up what is becoming one of the most boring and predictable sporting events every year.

