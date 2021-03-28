Lewis Hamilton wins in Bahrain after Max Verstappen forced to give up lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments92

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen's Red Bull for victory in an extraordinary finish to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen actually took the lead from Hamilton with four laps to go but handed the position back because he had overtaken by running off the track.

The move - an order from race control - cost the Red Bull driver the victory. Verstappen never quite got close enough again to challenge Hamilton.

It was a remarkable climax to a tense and thrilling strategic battle that bodes well for an epic season between the two men.

Verstappen complained over the radio about being ordered by his team to hand the lead back, but was told it had been an order from race control.

What a race to open a potentially thrilling season

It was a brutal end to the race for Verstappen, who had taken a dominant pole position and had looked to have pulled off a great comeback drive for victory.

But both men drove brilliantly, as Mercedes and Red Bull fought a strategic battle for superiority in one of the most gripping races for some time.

Verstappen converted his pole into a lead at the start, but Hamilton moved in front when Mercedes stopped him earlier to go for the so-called undercut, when a driver pits to gain from the speed benefit of fresher tyres.

That gave Hamilton track position, and he kept it through his second pit stop.

Red Bull decided to run Verstappen 11 laps longer to give him a tyre advantage at the end of the race, and he stopped with 18 laps to go, setting up a grandstand finish.

Hamilton had to measure his pace to hold Verstappen for as long as possible while also keeping his tyres in decent shape for the inevitable battle in the closing laps.

Verstappen was on Hamilton's tail with five laps to go, and passed him a lap later around the outside at Turn Four.

It looked to be a superb move to clinch what would have been a deserving victory and an emphasis that Red Bull had the fastest car this weekend.

But a flick of oversteer as he went around Hamilton took him wide, and he broke the rule that said drivers had to stay the right side of the exit kerb on the outside of the corner.

Ironically, Red Bull had complained earlier in the race that Hamilton had been using that piece of track, and the world champion was told to stop doing it by race control or risk a penalty.

The officials treated Verstappen with the same strictness and he was immediately told to let Hamilton by, which he did on the straight down to Turn 11.

It looked a certainty that Verstappen would simply climb back on to Hamilton's tail and do the move again, but his pace had dropped and Hamilton had just enough to hold him off, to take the 96th victory of his career after a remarkable drive.

Behind the leaders

Life was made even harder for Hamilton when his team-mate Valtteri Bottas suffered a slow second pit stop when a front tyre proved difficult to remove.

Had the stop gone smoothly, Verstappen would have had to pass Bottas after his stop before attacking Hamilton, but the removal of the Finn gave Verstappen a clear run up to Hamilton.

Bottas drove a steady race while never looking likely to trouble the fight for victory, while Lando Norris drove an exceptional race to win the fight for best of the rest in his McLaren.

The Briton set the stage for his result with a combative opening part of the race, in which he fought past team-mate Daniel Ricciardo on the first lap and then, after an early safety car to recover the crashed Haas of Nikita Mazepin, passed Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to take the place he would not lose for the rest of the race.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez had to start from the pit lane after his engine cut out on the formation lap, but climbed back up the field in trademark style to take fifth place ahead of Leclerc and Ricciardo.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was eighth, Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda scored points on his debut in ninth for Alpha Tauri and Lance Stroll's Aston Martin rounded out the top 10.

Stroll's team-mate Sebastian Vettel had a difficult day, and was penalised 10 seconds for ramming into the back of Esteban Ocon's Alpine after being overtaken on the approach to Turn One.

Mick Schumacher finished last in the Haas, after he copied Mazepin's spin at Turn Two on the restart after the safety car period, albeit without clouting the wall.

Fernando Alonso retired his Alpine after a brake failure caused by debris in his brake ducts, and had also been having problems with his engine.

Driver of the day

Two men stood out, Hamilton and Verstappen in a race of their own. But Hamilton gets it for the controlled manner in which he managed his pace under intense pressure.

What happens next?

A three-week break before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. After this, the anticipation for round two will be sky high.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheriff, today at 18:30

    Well! well!! well!!! What a curtain raiser to the F1 season............an appertiser of car racing to look forward to in 2021/22 calendar year.
    Max gave his all..........but big daddy Lewis, king of the track showed his extra qualities again. The battle line has been drawn and we are in for a treat 💥💥💥

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 18:30

    Red Bull with the quickest car and still lose the race. Unfortunately, in 2 - 3 races time Mercedes will have pretty much sorted their rear imbalance out and will then have arguably the fastest car and on todays showing, the fastest driver.

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 18:30

    That's why Lewis has won so many titles.

    A racer is always a racer and Max got the best out of him today.

    Thought Red Bull might have shot themselves in the foot a little with the 'instruction' * to Max about the Mercedes drivers overstepping at turn 4 earlier I the race

    * complaint to race control

    Roll on the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:29

    Same old. Mercedes sandbagging. Hamilton gets every shred of luck. Red Bull blow it / can’t compete. Bottas is an embarrassment, happy to pick up third places.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 18:29

    Hamilton won in the slower car. Max had the fastest car.

    I guess it really is all about the car! Well done Lewis.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:28

    MORE OF THIS FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON, PLEASE! An excellent race all over. Sir Lewis showing why he is the greatest, Perez had an amazing recovery drive, Norris getting 4th place and young Tsunoda had an excellent debut. Shout out to Vettel with his usual clumsy habits though.

  • Comment posted by fantiman, today at 18:28

    Fast car, average car, slow car, hard tyres, medium tyres, soft tyres,...still wining, 7 time and soon to be 8 time WDC. Need I say more, GOAT!

  • Comment posted by The Citizen, today at 18:28

    Welcome back F1, that was quite a race. Possibly the greatest of all time is not going to succumb to a 23 year old, even in a faster car!

    One remembers the field backed up behind Villenueve's Ferrari that drove "like a barn door" or Senna's 1992 victory in Monaco after Mansell had to stop for tyres.

    As the late great Murray used to say, catching them is one thing...

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 18:28

    Exciting race, more of that please!

  • Comment posted by Kac83, today at 18:27

    There is no other driver on the grid that could have eeked those tires out the way Lewis did.

    Can't wait for the rest of the season.

    As a side note, fantastic to see McLaren still right up there battling for 3rd best team on the grid, and even though I am no Ferrari fan, it feels right them up there fighting again.

    Great race, great outcome, bring on the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 18:27

    That was a great race. Mercedes have just bought another 3 weeks to sort the car, so costly for Max. Max is no doubt fast but he needs to pick his moments better

  • Comment posted by homerdog, today at 18:27

    "Hamilton wins in Bahrain after Verstappen forced to hand back lead" - misleading headline from the BBC, the agenda is obvious.

    Great win!

  • Comment posted by buster21, today at 18:27

    Lewis did have the best car,the red bull was faster because of max.
    Race control for the first time ever tell a driver to cede the place,

  • Comment posted by AMac, today at 18:27

    Just Perfect Lewis, sorry Sir Lewis. Lewis beat Max on 3 wheels last year and now in the slower car today, give it up Max, apply to be the 5th Spice Girl your boss has connections.

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 18:27

    It’s hilarious reading comments from people who clearly haven’t a clue about F1 racing, they’re still trying to claim Lewis only won today because he was in the fastest car...

    • Reply posted by JasonH, today at 18:30

      JasonH replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 18:27

    In previous years I've thought Max Verstappen a little too immature to really challenge, it feels like he's there now though, a formidable package at RB.

    But the day belongs to the 'old guard', what a race LH. Not bad for an old bloke. ;)

  • Comment posted by Stevedo, today at 18:27

    Bahahahaha, never mind Ratstrapin, maybe next time 😁🤣

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:27

    Great racing, unlucky for Max driving with mechanical issues from lap 1 but I feel if RB were a bit more aggressive with their strategy he still could have won.

    Lewis proving why he is the best of this bunch yet again.

    If the racing is going to be like this for the rest of the year then it is a win for all true F1 fans.

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 18:27

    Master Sir Lewis Hamilton does it again. What a incredible race victory against the faster Red bull and Max. Great start to the new season.

  • Comment posted by Have EU had your vaccine Monsieur, today at 18:26

    I assume that the Red Bull strategists are on furlough?

    That was a gift to Mercedes.

    • Reply posted by Gareth, today at 18:28

      Gareth replied:
      Gift? You mustn't have watched the last ten laps

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured