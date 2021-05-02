Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton fought back to pass both Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen to take a brilliant victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Hamilton dropped to third after Verstappen's Red Bull overtook him at a re-start after an early safety car.

But he re-passed Verstappen four laps later and then hunted down his Mercedes team-mate before moving on to control the race.

The win gives Hamilton an eight-point championship lead over Verstappen.