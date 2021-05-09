Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix after late overtake of Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes produced a brilliant, attacking, strategic race to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's third win in four races this season came despite losing the lead to Verstappen at the first corner.

Mercedes put Hamilton on a two-stop strategy and the seven-time champion closed a 23-second deficit in 18 laps to pass the Red Bull with six laps to go.

Verstappen bailed on his one-stop strategy after losing the lead and took second and the point for fastest lap as consolation.

Hamilton's victory was the 98th of his career, after he set his 100th pole position on Saturday, and it extends his championship lead to 14 points.

Spanish GP
Verstappen made a stunning move Hamilton on the opening lap

What a drive, what a race

Verstappen put himself in control of the race with a brave pass on Hamilton at the first corner, braking late and throwing his Red Bull inside the Mercedes, forcing the Briton to take evasive action to avoid contact.

But the Dutchman was unable to shake Hamilton, who tracked him closely towards the first pit stops.

Mercedes were unable to pass Verstappen by stopping first because the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was just close enough to mean Hamilton would come out behind the Mexican if he stopped.

That enabled Verstappen to make his stop first, and Mercedes decided to delay Hamilton's stop by four laps to give him a tyre advantage.

Hamilton rejoined 5.5secs behind the Red Bull but was on its tail within three laps. He stayed within a second of Verstappen for another nine laps, clearly faster but unable to pass on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Then, with 24 laps to go, Mercedes brought Hamilton in again for a new set of tyres, rejoining 22.4secs behind.

F1's computers predicted that Hamilton would catch Verstappen on the last lap, but he was soon lapping nearly two seconds faster than the Red Bull.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas cost Hamilton well over a second when the Briton caught him, despite the Finn being ordered by the team not to delay the other car.

But once past Bottas, Hamilton caught Verstappen on lap 60 of 66, immediately sweeping around the outside of Verstappen at Turn One to take a superb team victory after a drive from the top drawer.

It was the fourth race in succession this season in which the two title contenders have gone wheel to wheel.

Verstappen said: "In a way, I could see it coming. Already with the softs [in the first stint] he was faster and then the mediums [in the second stint] he clearly had a lot more pace - he could stay within one second.

"There was not a lot we could have done. Then they went for the second stop and I knew it was over. You could see he was getting closer and closer and I was a bit of a sitting duck."

Hamilton said: "I feel great after this. I feel like we could go again.

"It was close start. After that just hunting - I was so close for so long and I didn't think I could make the tyres last, but I managed to keep them in. It was a long way to come back but it was a good gamble.

"It was the plan all weekend to have two new mediums for a two-stop. Even though the one-stop looked better I knew from experience that a one-stop is very difficult to pull off. What a day."

The also-rans

Bottas lost the chance to contend for the lead when he was passed by Charles Leclerc on lap one, the Ferrari driver passing the Mercedes in a great move around the outside of Turn Three.

Bottas was stuck behind Leclerc for the entire first stint, getting ahead at the first pit-stop period.

He was told by Mercedes he could catch Verstappen by the end of the race, but this proved not to be the case, so after Hamilton made his second stop the team ordered Bottas not to hold Hamilton up.

He seemed to ignore their requests, delaying Hamilton through most of lap 52 before the Briton dived past into Turn 10 to continue his pursuit of Verstappen.

After that, Mercedes brought Bottas in for a pit stop for fresh tyres to go for the fastest lap, which he managed to get, only for Verstappen to take it from him after his own late stop.

Leclerc drove a strong, if lonely, race to take fourth, ahead of Perez, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the second McLaren of Lando Norris.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon took ninth from Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly. The second Alpine of Fernando Alonso, battling an engine problem, tumbled out of 10th in the closing laps as his tyres faded.

Driver of the day

Who else? Hamilton has 100 poles and will surely match that with victories before too long. Verstappen is pushing him hard, but he remains the man to beat.

What happens next?

Monaco in two weeks' time - the one they all want to win. The Mercedes has looked strong in slow-speed corners but Verstappen will be determined to win the sport's most prestigious race for the first time.

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 16:31

    Well done Sir Lewis Hamilton. Brilliant strategy. Obviously my fellow whites well some of us, maybe a bit annoyed. Hats off to Mercedes and Sir Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 16:31

    So much BS about Mercedes being the fastest car when that's demonstrably not always true. Lewis best driver, Max second best driver in what is arguably the best car. Logically ... you do have to drive a bit faster than the car in front of you to pass it so let's stop with all this fastest car rubbish (ignoring the 100s of factors that make a car faster/slower on the day.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 16:31

    Clever race craft and best driver. Well done Lewis.

  • Comment posted by almighty, today at 16:31

    I wonder if the black T shirt will come out !

  • Comment posted by Baron_Silas_Greenback, today at 16:30

    Ah, the bitterness of the Anti-Hamiltons just makes oh so much sweeter.

    Another great win by the greatest F1 driver of all time.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 16:30

    Well done Sir Lewis " The Goat " Hamilton, you drove the socks off that car today. What a great drive.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 16:29

    Shock horror team orders is a still a thing in F1. That is why it will never be a sport in my eyes. Let them race and stop meddling from the sides.

  • Comment posted by MisterSteve, today at 16:29

    Most boring sport on earth. What a waste of petrol. How can anyone watch anything so dull?

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 16:32

      R Soul replied:
      People watch golf don't they? I find golf terminally boring but I never feel the need to go onto their discussions and tell them so. What's wrong with you that you need to do that?

  • Comment posted by nucky, today at 16:29

    That's not a drivers championship it's a procession.
    You say it is Hamilton not the car, if that is so why not put him in a Williams and see how many races he wins. I bet my life savings he wont win one

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:29

    Great call from the strategists.
    Great car, great brand, great engineers and a great racing team.
    RedBull will have to perform like how they did before in the Vettel era to beat Merc this year.

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 16:28

    Quite funny reading some of the salty comments. Keep them coming!

  • Comment posted by spenlandia, today at 16:27

    A slow Perez not helping the strategy for Red Bull leaving Mercedes to do whatever pit stops they wanted.
    Great drive from Lewis though

  • Comment posted by Random_Matt, today at 16:26

    Noticed BBC only allow comments when Hamilton wins. As a neutral that is kind of pathetic.

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 16:28

      R Soul replied:
      Lie. There were none after Portugal.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 16:26

    Pity

  • Comment posted by stewart, today at 16:26

    Only wins because he has fastest car and has no competition. F1 is so predictable and dull

    • Reply posted by brekkies, today at 16:30

      brekkies replied:
      you're not allowed to say that on here. They'll strike you down with thumbs down for not mentioning Lewis is the (sorry but I throw up everytime I try to say lies.)

  • Comment posted by Hjs140, today at 16:25

    Wow! There was an overtake??? Omg!! Awesome!!!

  • Comment posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 16:25

    lucky win thanks to cheating merc as per crying to FIA

  • Comment posted by Safinator, today at 16:24

    Another year, same old thing. F1 is dead. That car is too far ahead. Hamilton couldn't win a thing for years when he was in a normal car.

    • Reply posted by Mahir Asef, today at 16:29

      Mahir Asef replied:
      Despite winning a wdc before joking Mercedes, races every year and getting poles every year.

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:24

    Master Hamilton does it again. The guy is simply incredible.

    • Reply posted by stewart, today at 16:26

      stewart replied:
      Hes an arrogant spoilt brat

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 16:24

    Fascinating on the strat today. I’m really enjoying my F1 this year. We really need both Red bull and Mercs 2nd drivers to get closer though. My driver of the day was le clerc, but Lewis was frighteningly classy today.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 16:27

      Jimmy replied:
      Leclerc ? Why?he's rubbish.

