Lewis Hamilton wins after late overtake

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes produced a brilliant, attacking, strategic race to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's third win of the season came despite losing the lead to Verstappen at the first corner.

Mercedes put Hamilton on a two-stop strategy and he closed a 23-second deficit in 18 laps to pass the Red Bull with six laps to go.

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.