Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

F1 driver Romain Grosjean says he can now play with his kids after his horror crash

Romain Grosjean took his first IndyCar pole position in his third race since joining the series this year.

The 35-year-old Frenchman was 0.126 seconds faster than Josef Newgarden at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

"I'm happier than I have been in a very long time," said Grosjean.

He left Formula 1 after a horrific accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November, but will make a one-off return for a demonstration run at the French Grand Prix in June.

Grosjean, who drives for Dale Coyne Racing, will head a 25-strong field for the race, which starts at 19:00 BST on Saturday on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.