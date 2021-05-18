McLaren have won 15 times at Monaco - more than any other team. Source: Forix

Lando Norris has signed a new, extended contract with McLaren.

The 21-year-old Briton made his Formula 1 debut for the team in 2019 and is fourth in the championship four races into his third season in the sport.

McLaren did not reveal the length of the deal, saying only that it confirmed he and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo would be with them until "beyond 2022".

Australian Ricciardo, a seven-time grand prix winner, started a three-year deal with McLaren this season.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said: "I'm delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond. He's been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we're proud of the growth he's shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

"Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula 1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track."

Norris has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the new generation of drivers, alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams' George Russell.

They, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, are expected to be the leading figures in the sport for the next decade and beyond.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said the decision to retain Norris was "very straightforward", adding: "Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see.

"He's an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year, has shown he's a formidable competitor on track."

Norris said: "I feel very much part of the family [at McLaren] and I couldn't imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

"McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I've really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

"My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 world champion and I want to do that with this team. Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future."