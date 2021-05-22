Monaco Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole position despite crash

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments15

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc took a surprise pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing on his last run of qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh on the grid for Mercedes as title rival Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was third, from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc's first flying lap in final qualifying was enough for pole but his crash curtailed what had looked set to be a thrilling climax to the session.

The Ferraris have been on the pace all weekend and went into qualifying looking set to fight for pole position with Verstappen and the Mercedes drivers.

Leclerc delivered on his team's potential with a strong performance at his home race. He was fastest in second qualifying and then 0.24 seconds quicker than Verstappen on his first lap of the final session.

The drivers had one last chance to shoot for pole, but while Verstappen was on course to beat Leclerc's first time by the time the Red Bull had exited the tunnel, Leclerc misjudged the entry to the second chicane around the swimming pool section and hit the wall, bringing the session to an end.

It was the classic accident at that corner - Leclerc clipped the wall with his inside wheel on the first right-hand section, bounced over the kerb on the second, left-handed part, and smashed into the wall on the outside.

Leclerc said: "It is a shame to finish in the wall. It doesn't feel the same but at the same time I am incredibly happy about my first timed lap. The first sector did not go well but I nailed the second and third sectors.

"It is a big surprise to be on pole and in fourth place."

However, there is a risk that he could lose the place. If his gearbox is damaged enough to need replacing, he will be given a five-place grid penalty.

Leclerc was asked after the session whether he was worried about this, and replied: "I am, but let's see."

Leclerc said he had brushed the wall in the same place on the lap that secured him pole and went too far on his next attempt.

"I was 0.15secs off or something like this (at that point)," he said. "I took too much the inside on my fast lap - if you watch it, I think I touched the wall, too, but not as hard as on the second timed lap. I tried to go for a bit more on the second lap and I basically bounced it off, But it was a misjudgement."

The crash revived memories of an infamous incident in 2006, when Michael Schumacher pretended to crash and parked his car at Rascasse in an attempt to secure pole, but was later demoted to the back of the grid.

Leclerc said, in reference to the serious risk to his grid position of potential gearbox damage: "If I was doing it on purpose, I would have made sure to hit the wall a bit less hard."

Verstappen said: "It was unfortunate with the red flag. I felt really comfortable with qualifying.

"(On my final run), I was 0.15secs up and I knew I had made a mistake on the first run on T10 which cost 0.1secs. So pole was on. But that is if, buts, maybes."

He pointed out that he had made mistakes at the same corner as Leclerc on two previous occasions in Monaco: "There is a difference when a driver makes a mistake or does it intentionally, but he just clipped the wall and ended up where I have ended up twice. I am disappointed not to have a shot at pole but that's life."

Bottas said he was "gutted" not to get a final chance to improve on third place.

Monaco

What happened to Hamilton?

Hamilton never looked quick at any point throughout qualifying, lagging behind his team-mate throughout and struggling with lack of grip, particularly caused by struggles with getting the front tyres up to the right temperature.

He ended the session more than 0.4secs behind Bottas, and behind also McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, and faces the real prospect of Verstappen taking a big chunk out of his championship lead.

Hamilton goes into the race 14 points ahead of Verstappen but with overtaking so difficult around Monaco the Dutchman has a great chance to eat significantly into Hamilton's advantage.

Charles Leclerc

Struggles continue for Alonso and Ricciardo

Further back, struggles in 2021 continued for two giants of F1.

Daniel Ricciardo could qualify only 12th for McLaren, more than 0.5secs off team-mate Norris in second qualifying, and Fernando Alonso did not even make it out of the first session in his Alpine.

The Spanish double world champion, back in F1 this year after two years away, was 17th.

Alonso was 0.465secs slower in Q1 than team-mate Esteban Ocon, who ended up 11th.

George Russell was 15th for Williams as the team celebrate their 750th grand prix.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:13

    Wel, that's the best part of the Monaco weekend over with now.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:12

    Gutted.....I had Sainz at 25/1 for pole. Ruined his lap and he was up on Leclerc.

    As an aside, it's nice to see Vettel improving in the Aston- has been on the up in the last race as well

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 16:12

    well done to leclerc on getting pole. glad his crash was not really serious. max and bottas seemed to be going fast but the session was stopped. maybe they have regrets. ferrari will repair leclerc's car. but if his gearbox is changed he will get a 5 place grid penalty. that would help max if he gets pole and is 1st of the line as overtaking is nigh impossible there..

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 16:11

    Not a bad qualifying session, but the race is likely to be dull - a driver’s track rather than a spectators’ track - unless a few cars do what leclerc did 😜

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 16:10

    Tomorrow's race is worth watching if your a neutral. If your an AMG fan, its up there with faking the moon landings in terms of conspiracy theories.

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 16:12

      BenRinnes replied:
      The words race and Monaco should never be uttered in the same sentence. It's a rich persons spectacle with no overtaking other than in the pits. Possibly the worst ever track to 'grace' the F1 calendar

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 16:10

    Still don’t know why they can’t use a different layout round Monaco. As LH said there are plenty of other roads that are wider. Will be a procession tomorrow, if Danny Ric could hold off the chasing pack with a GP2 engine a couple of years ago then there’s zero chance of a good race to watch. Unless it rains, which it won’t.

  • Comment posted by uttermadness, today at 16:08

    Well the man in the fastest car did it again oh hang on LH didn't get pole.That will upset the LH haters wont it.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:14

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      He was too busy concentrating on his next bitter interview.

  • Comment posted by Ams, today at 16:07

    Amazing job by Leclerc, will be absolutely gutted if he loses the pole!

  • Comment posted by gedohu, today at 16:07

    Anyone who genuinely thinks that crash was deliberate has no idea about Formula 1.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 16:10

      Dave replied:
      It obviously wasn't deliberate. Bit too embarrassing for any driver to have done it on purpose.

  • Comment posted by BenRinnes, today at 16:06

    A Ferrari crashing to secure pole position. Now where have i seen that happen before? lol.

    • Reply posted by redwombat2010, today at 16:14

      redwombat2010 replied:
      i dont know where have you seen that before?

