Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes title lead from Lewis Hamilton with win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments47

Monaco

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory in the Monaco Grand Prix to wrestle the championship lead from Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman controlled the race after pole-sitter Charles Leclerc's Ferrari broke down before the start.

Hamilton finished in seventh, frustrated and angry after Mercedes appeared to botch their strategy.

He lost places to two drivers over the pit-stop period as Mercedes reversed their pre-race plans.

Adding to a bad day for the world champions, Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas retired when mechanics were unable to remove his right-front wheel at his pit stop.

Bottas was running second to Verstappen but had been losing ground before his stop and his hopes of victory had evaporated and turned into concerns as to whether he could protect second place from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard finished in a comfortable runners-up spot, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking the final podium place, fending off late pressure from Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who drove a strong race to recover from qualifying ninth.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel - who, along with Perez, passed Hamilton during the pit-stop period - was fifth, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and the Briton, who made a late pit stop to secure the point for fastest lap.

Verstappen's second victory in five races, coupled with a bad day for Mercedes, moved the Red Bull driver into a four-point championship lead, while Red Bull have taken first place in the constructors' championship from Mercedes by one point.

It is the first time in his F1 career that Verstappen has led the world championship.

SAinz
Ferrari by the sea: Sainz took Ferrari's best finish for some time

A consummate drive to victory

Verstappen was disappointed to miss out on pole position on Saturday, feeling he was on target to beat Leclerc's time on his final lap before the Ferrari driver crashed and brought the session to an end.

Ferrari inspected Leclerc's car after the accident and again on Sunday morning and came to the conclusion that they did not need to change the gearbox, which meant he left the pits expecting to take up his place at the front of the grid for his home race.

But halfway around his reconnaissance lap, Leclerc came on the radio to say he was having gearbox problems.

He pulled into the pits and before long Ferrari had concluded they could not repair the car, saying that they had discovered a problem with the driveshaft.

His retirement gave Verstappen a clear run into the first corner and, after fending off an attack from Bottas off the grid, the Red Bull driver moved into a lead he was never to lose.

Bottas
Bottas' front-left wheel could not be released

What went wrong at Mercedes?

Bottas tracked Verstappen closely while they went through the tyre management early laps but, as the pit stops drew closer, the Mercedes began to run out of tyres earlier than the Red Bull and began to drop back.

Sainz began to complain in third place that Bottas was holding him up and behind them Norris was dropping back and Gasly was holding up Hamilton.

Mercedes' pre-race strategy with the world champion was to conserve tyres and then try to sprint and make up ground by staying out while others stopped in front of him.

But they spotted a gap in traffic behind into which they could drop Hamilton and try to undercut ahead of Gasly by running fast on fresh tyres.

Hamilton stopped on lap 29 but Alpha Tauri responded on the following lap and, despite Hamilton putting in the fastest out lap of the race and a quicker pit-lane time than Gasly, the Frenchman returned to the track still in front.

Hamilton immediately expressed his bemusement at this turn of events over the radio, but things were soon to get worse.

Two laps later, Vettel stopped. The German had been behind Hamilton for the first stint, but his two laps in free air gave him the opportunity to make up time, and he rejoined the track alongside Gasly, the two racing side-by-side up the hill and claiming the place ahead of both cars into Massenet.

While that was going on, Perez in the second Red Bull was staying out yet longer. He stopped five laps after Hamilton and had made up enough time to leapfrog Vettel, Gasly and the seven-time champion to take a superb fourth from ninth on the grid.

"I don't understand, guys," an exasperated Hamilton said on the radio. "I saved the tyres to run longer and you stop me before everyone."

There will doubtless be an inquest as to how the race went so wrong.

Driver of the day

It wasn't Verstappen's most flashy victory but it was one he needed to stem Hamilton's building championship momentum. He controlled the race consummately and was the fastest man on track to take a deserved win. Honourable mention for Perez for an excellent drive in the second Red Bull.

What happens next?

In two weeks' time, another street circuit, but one of very different character. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has the longest 'pit straight' in Formula 1, and often produces madcap races full of action.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 16:12

    First, congrats to Max from a Lewis fan here.
    Second, Was James Vowles being deputised by a work-experience kid today? I truly don't understand why Mercedes brought Lewis in when he had been saving his tyres - Perez and Vettel clearly showed where the strategy should have been.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 16:11

    I can't believe the levels of concentration needed to make it through 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix - it requires immense determination - so huge amounts of kudos need to be given to anyone who managed to get through it without falling asleep.

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 16:11

    The highlight of the race was them taking a knee.....

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:11

    Vettel the GOAT doesn’t need the fastest car to put a good performance in. Unlike Hamilton

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 16:10

    Best race for years. Hamilton’s inability to overtake unless he has DRS advantage highlighted once again. He is a fraud, cries like a baby on the radio, blames everyone other than himself…. Classless.

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 16:12

      chriswvtr replied:
      I don't know if you noticed but nobody overtook anyone.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 16:10

    Tedious viewing I’m afraid! Only on the calendar because of the historical significance so likely to remain. Commentators getting over excited about Red Bull 😂😂

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 16:10

    Hamilton in a paddy again....

  • Comment posted by sandav, today at 16:10

    One of the most boring dull races ever compounded by Ferrari and Mercedes and Hamilton making a total mess of the whole thing. Enough to put you off F1

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 16:10

    The snoozefest ends. The only GP where the leader could drive at 30mph and still win!

  • Comment posted by vin, today at 16:09

    Who would have guessed with a flappy wing.....................

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 16:08

    Mercedes got it very wrong today. Feel for Bottas. I have never seen that before. Why bring Hamilton in early where all the drivers were clearly driving at 90%? The over cut was the only tactic that was ever going to work. Especially as Hamilton wasn't that fast this weekend. (On the same tyres and fuel load as the others).

  • Comment posted by Cotumely, today at 16:08

    As usual the most boring’race’ of the season. Any race that relies on pit-stops for excitement should be wiped from the calendar.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:08

    If they want to improve Monaco, then all those in charge should be given a copy of the 1984 race to watch, and then issue a directive for the Monaco race only, steel brakes should be used, the huge sausage kerb at the 1st corner separating the pit exit should be removed, as that was at least a chance for an overtake before it was narrowed

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 16:07

    Overcut always works in Monaco. Hamilton was saving his tyres too, so why did Mercedes bring him in early? Architects of their own downfall yet again.

    Nice one Norris!

  • Comment posted by TheRealBluenose, today at 16:07

    Another Monaco bore fest!

    • Reply posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 16:11

      and reelaaaxx replied:
      Was painting the kitchen whilst listening to radio 5 - best use of the time methinks.

  • Comment posted by Oliver Le Flore, today at 16:06

    Monaco F1 "race" issues have been well known for many years. But the real over-ridding issue is that nothing is done about it, meaning the contracts all hold and the money is good.

  • Comment posted by alfiesvq, today at 16:06

    Pleased for Carlos and Lando

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:06

    Fair play to Benson. Despite his tears he managed to submit a report.

  • Comment posted by F1Knowledge, today at 16:06

    Boring

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:05

    So much for the GOAT, couldn't even get out of the traffic. So heavily dependent on the fastest car.

    • Reply posted by DaveH, today at 16:08

      DaveH replied:
      No one overtook today

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured