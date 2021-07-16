British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen sets pace in first practice at Silverstone

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments230

Fans at Silverstone
The British Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live, with digital coverage on the BBC Sport website

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set an imposing pace in first practice at the British Grand Prix on Formula 1's new-format weekend.

The Dutchman was 0.779 seconds clear of the field in the only session before qualifying, with rival Lewis Hamilton third behind McLaren's Lando Norris.

Hamilton was 0.780secs behind Verstappen and when told of the gap, he said: "Where does that come from?"

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

On a revised weekend, in front of a capacity crowd asked to provide proof of double vaccination status or a negative Covid test before admittance, qualifying will take place later on Friday at 18:00 BST.

That will establish the grid positions for Saturday's 'sprint', a 17-lap race that will set the grid for the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

There will be championship points for the 'sprint' event, with three going to the winner, two for second and one for third.

The winner of the sprint race will be officially recognised as the driver who scored pole position.

Hamilton said on Thursday that he needed to win both the sprint and the main Grand Prix to revive his title hopes.

The 36-year-old seven-time champion is 32 points behind Verstappen, who has won four of the past five races, with team-mate Sergio Perez talking the other.

Verstappen will leave Silverstone still at the head of the championship on Sunday even if he scores no points at all and Hamilton wins both races.

Behind Bottas, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth quickest, ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, Perez, the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon's Alpine.

The third Briton in the race, Williams' George Russell, was 20th and slowest of all.

Does the sprint race bring another dimension to F1? 'We'll see,' says Christian Horner
New Around the BBC - GenericNew Around the BBC footer - Generic

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by pedelibero, today at 16:27

    All great drivers did one thing in their career, Hamilton, Alonso, Vettel. They all outdrove their car. Welcome to the club Norris.

    • Reply posted by Antlion, today at 16:41

      Antlion replied:
      They were gifted the best cars on the grid when no other team could match them and the driver needed to do is stay ahead of their more average teammates.

      Hamilton - Kovalainen, Rosberg and Bottas
      Alonso - Fisichella
      Vettel - Webber, Raikkonen.

      The drivers specifically are ones that were in a dominant car rather than in cars that could win occasionally or just struggle to make the podium.

  • Comment posted by rufc_dean, today at 15:48

    F1 is a mix of a great car, a great driver and a great team too. At the minute- Red Bull have all 3 and they are miles ahead. I just hope Max doesn’t run away with it as if he does, it’s no different to last season when Lewis did

    • Reply posted by Robofleeds, today at 15:54

      Robofleeds replied:
      They have two and the other handed to them by FIA rule changes

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 16:03

    I know it's not popular with the toxic Red Bull fans but Mercedes have a low rake car design in a year when the aero rules favour high rake.
    Same thing happened 2-3 years ago when FIA tried slowing Mercedes but got it wrong and penalised high rake. That year, Red Bull were able to spend to recover but that isn't happening in a cost cap year.
    The championship is over for this year. Congrats to Max

    • Reply posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 16:26

      I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Its no longer even worth watching, just see the highlights of the race to see if anything happened otherwise its not worth wasting your time tuning in to see a rigged farce being praised by the dishonest presenters as the best season ever.

  • Comment posted by CptRedDog, today at 15:56

    Shame that Red Bull seem to be walking away with it now. Feels like Merc are switching attention to 2022.

    • Reply posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 16:08

      I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Theres nothing Merc can do, the rules have been rigged for Redbull to win and Merc can't challenge them with both hands tied behind their backs by the rigged rules the FIA brought in to slow them down.

  • Comment posted by Cerebelum, today at 16:11

    Me thinks the FiA swung ye olde nerf bat a bit harder than they intended, eh?

    • Reply posted by Teddy, today at 16:22

      Teddy replied:
      What does Mercedes use that Red Bull doesn't? Ooo low rake, yeah lets pick on that.

      Sorry Aston Martin you're just collateral damage :)

  • Comment posted by padhyde, today at 16:11

    Simply don’t understand the Hamilton haters.

    • Reply posted by Portchy, today at 16:23

      Portchy replied:
      I don't hate LH in any way shape or form. Admire the bloke actually, but even he is indicating that with a field of top level drivers it is indeed down to who has the better car.

  • Comment posted by goldngoose, today at 16:06

    I’m enjoying the competition this year as the past few have been a little on the boring side. I hope McLaren and the Mercs can keep pressure on Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Pol, today at 16:35

      Pol replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by harold, today at 15:59

    Sprint race qualifying would have been better tried at the last race - since they'd already run a "standard" weekend on the same track the weekend before so would have been able to better qualitify the effect.

    If they want to mix things up just have drivers pull numbers out of a hat.

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 16:02

      Scousepower replied:
      Best wait and see how the weekend goes before criticising it maybe?

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 16:28

    The only thing Red Bull are truly deserving of this year is winning at politics. Ban on engine modes and DAS and a change in rules to fit their design. Sublime.

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 16:47

      BenRinnes replied:
      And a year of slimey Horner talking smuggly to anyone that'll listen. Cannot stand that bloke.

  • Comment posted by Maxilos, today at 16:18

    this season is becoming another bore-fest very quickly, trading Merc dominance for Red Bull dominance is no better.

    any true fans of the sport will want a season where the winner cant be predicted after FP1, this dominance by Max is making it clear the seasons is becomming a one man show and just like when Lewis won nearly everything it is BORING.

    • Reply posted by Craamron, today at 16:30

      Craamron replied:
      A very exciting midfield though, great for everyone except those who only look at the name of the winner after each race.

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 15:45

    Nice to hear Ben Edwards back on the radio again.

  • Comment posted by Chirpy, today at 16:22

    Looking good for Max. Excellent work Lando.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:58

      Celts replied:
      Max out paces his teammate by 1.1 seconds. Hamilton out paces his teammate by 0.08 seconds.

      It's not the car. Max is just a better driver.

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 16:36

    Have to be careful reading too much into a practice session but Lando posted that second fastest time on mediums. Impressive what he can do in the high rake McLaren compared to the Mercedes with the same power unit.

  • Comment posted by GlosAndy, today at 16:16

    All of a sudden Hamilton doesn't have the best car and he is struggling. F1 is a farce, best car normally wins, overtaking via pitstops???!!!!!! That's not racing. Verstappen would be even further in front in the championship without a puncture.

    • Reply posted by Paul2021, today at 16:22

      Paul2021 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A Chap, today at 16:17

    Great to see footage of the packed stands. Virtually every spectator wearing a face mask... er... and social-distancing... er...

    How many new cases today? 50,000? Expect another 140,000 shortly.

    • Reply posted by Nico_S, today at 16:21

      Nico_S replied:
      So the 'vaccinations' and negative tests don't work, then?

  • Comment posted by JPMontoya78, today at 17:12

    Haha what a bunch of sore losers here. First year MV has a decent car and he destroyes LH. Keep the excuses coming please.. I do enjoy just that… Looks like your GOAT is only a GOAT in an unmatched superior merc….

  • Comment posted by mark17, today at 16:57

    yes hamilton can win in any car a widely used quote from his supporters

    • Reply posted by gpfan, today at 16:59

      gpfan replied:
      Except, of course, the cars that are not by and far the best, or those driven by Nico.
      ;)

  • Comment posted by Geoff Allen, today at 16:45

    Love the way Hamilton renews his contract far earlier than usual when he realises that he’s not got the fastest car on the track for once.

    • Reply posted by F1Great, today at 16:46

      F1Great replied:
      Smart.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:08

    Shows the relative importance of the car versus the driver !

  • Comment posted by gpfan, today at 17:00

    That's a shame. I wonder what all of the Lew-lew lovers are saying now?

    It's the car!
    The others are cheating!
    Toto is favouring the German!

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 17:06

      R Soul replied:
      Time are moving on. You can take nothing away from Lewis’ achievements over his career. Especially as you would be trying to impose your random web troll opinion over the experts who actually work in the F1 paddock and pay the big money. They all rate LH, you don’t. I know who I would listen to.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured