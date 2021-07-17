British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton overcomes time penalty to claim famous win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Graphic

Lewis Hamilton fought back from a 10-second penalty for a crash with title rival Max Verstappen to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and claim a dramatic British Grand Prix victory.

Hamilton was blamed for a collision with Verstappen's Red Bull at Copse corner on the first lap of the race, which led to the Dutchman crashing out.

Verstappen, 23, was taken to hospital for precautionary tests after the accident while Hamilton set about trying to win the race.

The Grand Prix was stopped after the incident with Leclerc in the lead from Hamilton and the Ferrari driver held that position until two laps from the end, when the Mercedes driver passed him, ironically, at the same corner at which he had crashed with Verstappen.

The controversial win, in front of a crowd of 140,0000, was Hamilton's eighth in the British Grand Prix and cuts Verstappen's championship lead to eight points after a race that will go down in the annals of F1 history.

What happened in the crash?

The moment many had considered to be inevitable at some point in this titanic battle between Verstappen and Hamilton happened after an intense scrap between the title rivals on the first lap.

Hamilton, starting second on the grid after Verstappen's victory in F1's maiden 'sprint' race on Saturday, got away better and was alongside the Red Bull driver into the first corner, but Verstappen held him off.

Hamilton nosed ahead into the Brooklands corner at the end of the Wellington straight, but was again held off.

Heading down into the 190mph Copse corner, he dummied Verstappen, feinting to the outside and then diving for the inside.

Hamilton had more than half his car alongside Verstappen as they began to turn in, but backed off slightly as he saw the Dutchman was going to sit it out around the outside - and the Red Bull edged back ahead.

Hamilton was a little wide of the apex and his front left wheel made contact with Verstappen's right rear in the middle of the corner, and the impact sent Verstappen flying into the barriers on the outside.

He climbed out of the car and was walking around before being taken to the circuit medical centre for mandatory checks after such a heavy impact and complaining of dizziness.

Team boss Christian Horner said it measured 51G and Verstappen was taken to a local hospital for "further precautionary tests".

What happened in the race?

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton's drive delighted a capacity 140,000 crowd amid temperatures of around 30C

Leclerc, who had passed Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas off the line, took the lead out of Copse in the aftermath of the incident and began the re-started race from pole position.

The Ferrari showed strong pace in the first stint and Hamilton was not able to challenge Leclerc, who was 2.3 seconds ahead when Hamilton made his pit stop to serve his penalty and change tyres on lap 27, dropping behind Bottas and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Hamilton passed Norris on lap 31 into Copse, and then closed on Bottas, who was ordered to let Hamilton by on lap 40.

The seven-time world champion then had 12 laps to close an eight-second gap to Leclerc and pass the Frenchman for the lead.

On the basis of Leclerc's pace earlier, it looked a tall order, but Hamilton was soon going a second a lap quicker than Leclerc and he was on the Ferrari's tail with three to go.

He went for the inside at Copse in a very similar move to the one that led to the Verstappen incident. But Hamilton was more cautious, backing off a little more, and then Leclerc ran wide on the exit of the corner allowing Hamilton to sweep by to extend his record of British Grand Prix wins to eight.

And what of the rest?

Leclerc was second after a superb drive by the Ferrari man, but saying he was "so disappointed" to come close without victory, despite scoring his first podium finish of the year. Bottas took third ahead of Norris.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo benefited from a pit-stop problem for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to take fifth, holding off the faster Spaniard to the flag.

And Fernando Alonso drove an excellent defensive race to finish seventh, the starting position he earned with a brilliant drive in the sprint race, in which he passed six cars on the first lap in his Alpine.

Alonso held off Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for most of the race and the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon took ninth ahead of Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda.

Driver of the day

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc was outstanding in the Ferrari, showing surprising pace throughout the race and coming agonisingly close to his first win of the season.

What's next?

A two-week break before the Hungarian Grand Prix, on one of Hamilton's favourite circuits, where Verstappen will be determined to hit back.

Comments

Join the conversation

1683 comments

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 17:24

    Horner whinges non stop, not just to the Stewards but also to any media outlet who will give him airtime. "You cant overtake at Copse, the fastest corner on the circuit" Hamilton then takes both Norris and LeClerc at...........Copse

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 17:30

      Nic77 replied:
      Meanwhile Hamilton claims he was ahead going into the corner.

      Not sure how you can be ahead if you hit someones rear tyre with your front tyre.....

  • Comment posted by DrNoahGuggenheim, today at 17:21

    I know people favour certain drivers, but I hope this race is not divisive. Lewis is a great drive. Max is a great driver. I personally thought the first lap incident was a 50/50 racing incident. But to see someone come back after a 10 second penalty at his home GP is a wonderful thing to witness. Good luck to Max and I hope he is okay - I still think he is favourite to win this season.

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 17:24

      SonOfABilic replied:
      If you think that was a 50/50 accident then there really is no sense in some people. Hamilton put his rival in the hospital at the end of the day with a hideously reckless manoeuvre.

      "to see someone come back after a 10 second penalty at his home GP is a wonderful thing to witness"

      Being let past by a very meek Norris and Bottas made this possible, remember that...

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 17:23

    Horner: “you don’t put a wheel up the inside at Copse”

    Lewis: “hold my beer” and does exactly that on LeClerc.

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 17:29

      SonOfABilic replied:
      Clear difference was Hamilton understeered into Verstappen despite being given space, whilst Leclerc backed out not wanting to accompany Verstappen to the hospital

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:24

    The haters will hate & the fans will defend him. I'm in neither camp & am happy to follow Palmer's opinion on the MV / LH Lap 1 incident. Max was taking risks, Lewis isn't always going to give way (when does Max? Happily, he seems OK). What you surely can't deny, even if you don't like Lewis, is that, with a 10s penalty on top, was a brilliant drive after the restart.

    • Reply posted by darlohopeful1, today at 17:25

      darlohopeful1 replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by jam89es, today at 17:25

    Expert trolling Sir Lewis

    “you can’t overtake at turn 9”

    proceeds to overtake several more at turn 9

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:33

      Name replied:
      I'm sure if Max had overtaken someone at the same spot Horner would have creamed his pants. But Hamtilton did it, so it's not allowed

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 17:25

    Funny how I don’t see these Hamilton haters at Silverstone

    Of course the car is the most important thing. It would be great if Merc can level up with RB and they go head to head for the rest of the season

    Racing incident today. The teams crying to race control was disappointing

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 17:32

      Nic77 replied:
      Hamilton "I was ahead going into the corner"

      Not sure how you can hit someone's rear tyre with your front tyre if you are ahead. Max had the racing line as well. It was 100% Hamiltons fault. Deserved at least a drive through penalty.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 17:27

    Suck it up Horner .. the biggest whinger in sport!

    • Reply posted by Wookie, today at 17:39

      Wookie replied:
      OMG he never shuts up! Get over it and move on. Great race Lewis 🇬🇧

  • Comment posted by Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll, today at 17:25

    Remind me, where did Hamilton make the two key overtakes in the final laps to win the Grand Prix? Same place where Max crashed into him. Three overtakes, three different rivals, same move... one crash.

    • Reply posted by nosferatubites, today at 17:30

      nosferatubites replied:
      Leclerc stayed well out of his way. Don't blame him.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 17:21

    I don't think Mazepin gets the credit he deserves considering he never finishes lower than his starting position on the grid.

    He really is the Mr Consistent of Formula 1.

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 17:35

      Bennster replied:
      Brilliant! :-) Start last on every grid and make sure you finish... hey presto!

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 17:23

    Verstappen never learns. Norris and Le Clerc did not collide with Hamilton at the same corner, predictably Verstappen did.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 17:27

      napoleons army replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 17:28

    We need to see more of this from Hamilton. For years we have seem him giving max extra space because max is well know to give the other driver two options, let max go ahead or crash. Hamilton needs to adapt the same view and I think that is the view he had today

    • Reply posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 17:41

      warwick_hunt_ replied:
      Exactly this

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:22

    Red Bull will be fuming after today.

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 17:24

      R Soul replied:
      Horner won’t stop whinging.

      Oh wait, he never stops whinging anyway.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 17:23

    Soft penalty, Max was already weaving all over and the onboard showed him open the steering and then turn into Lewis

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 17:27

      steve replied:
      Quite agree MV weaving around cutting back on previous corners.Hamilton gave space MV cut back again ,his fault.Whoever you follow any impartial person would respect Hamilton for his comeback

  • Comment posted by DrNoahGuggenheim, today at 17:25

    I have never heard any Hamilton fan say that they hate Max or that Max is a bad driver. But I hear every Max fan say some awful things about Lewis.

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 17:34

      Nic77 replied:
      I've literally seen Lewis fans on this HYS say that crash was Verstappens fault.

      Lewis fans at the grand prix were cheering as Verstappen slammed into the wall at 150 miles per hour!

  • Comment posted by Lounge4k, today at 17:32

    Christian Horner is up for an Oscar with his performanace today. Fair racing - his driver has done worse often in the past. Red Bull play at the fringes, today they lost out and out came the acting. The shock! The horror! There was less fuss when Grojean was clipped and had the fire ball crash last year. Christian Horner just comes across as whiney and a bad sportsman.

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 17:44

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Hamilton has thrown a driver into hospital with SEVERE injuries. Let's focus on Max's recovery OK?🧎

  • Comment posted by Red Samurai, today at 17:22

    Feels a bit tainted, but doesn't matter now. Driver of the day, Lecrec without a doubt, that Ferrari is not good enough for a podium, I actually reckon he could be better than Verstappen

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 17:27

      SonOfABilic replied:
      "Feels a bit tainted"

      If Verstappen had done what Hamilton did, BBC Sport, Channel 4 and this HYS would be calling for a race ban.

  • Comment posted by asdadsasdg, today at 17:24

    That was just a racing incident on the first lap. I don't see it any other way. It's supposed to be a race and accidents happen. It's going to get really boring if drivers are too wary of taking a chance.

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 17:41

      SonOfABilic replied:
      "That was just a racing incident on the first lap. I don't see it any other way"

      I think you need to watch it again m8

  • Comment posted by andyg, today at 17:23

    Surprised they've opened a HYS on this race, this will be a train wreck lol

    • Reply posted by jus4jks, today at 17:34

      jus4jks replied:
      Let’s try to get through the 1st corner

  • Comment posted by Robarb, today at 17:21

    What a race!

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 17:26

      SonOfABilic replied:
      Shame Hamilton ruined a great spectacle by buckling under the pressure on lap 1. Couldn't pass Verstappen fairly, so had to ram him off. Very sad

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 17:21

    Hamilton "I was ahead going into that corner"

    Not sure how you managed to hit his rear tyre with your front tyre if you were ahead.......

