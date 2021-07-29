Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1 officials have rejected Red Bull's request for a reassessment of the penalty given to Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

Stewards at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix ruled there was no significant additional evidence to take into account.

The Mercedes driver was adjudged "predominantly to blame" for a first-lap collision with title rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull and given a 10-second penalty.

Verstappen crashed out of the race, while Hamilton recovered to take a dramatic victory.

The decision leaves Verstappen with an eight-point lead over Hamilton in the championship heading into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the last before a three-week summer break for F1.

More to follow.