Valtteri Bottas fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Hungarian GP
Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bottas was 0.027 seconds quicker than Hamilton, with Verstappen 0.298secs slower than the Finn.

Verstappen was struggling with the balance of his car, complaining initially of lack of front grip and then too much.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

It was a session perhaps even more inconclusive than normal in Friday practice as Verstappen, leading the championship by eight points, lagged behind the Mercedes.

He was off the pace of his rivals on both a single flying lap and on a long run when doing race preparation later in the session.

Verstappen complained over the radio after his single flying lap that the car was "so understeer-y it's incredible", only to go out for his race simulation run and say that "all the time I try to turn I'm losing the rear".

He came in for an adjustment to his front wing but continued to lag behind the Mercedes for pace on the long run.

Mercedes, by contrast, had an apparently smooth day, topping both sessions and looking quick on both short and long runs.

Alpine impressed during the day - Fernando Alonso sixth fastest in the first session and Ocon then taking fourth quickest time in the afternoon.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest in the morning session but the Italian team struggled in the second, the Spaniard 12th quickest, one position behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Behind Ocon and Perez, the top 10 was completed by Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, Alonso, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, McLaren's Lando Norris and Vettel's team-mate Lance Stroll.

The second Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda missed the vast majority of the session after crashing at the fast Turn Four in the morning, managing to get out for a brief run with less than five minutes to go.

214 comments

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 15:26

    Hope Mercedes win the WDC after the fiasco RB caused. Initially enjoyed the competition but they can do one now as far I'm concerned. Nothing against MV he is a breath of fresh air, just Horner Spice and the mad Dr.

    • Reply posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 15:36

      Ayupgeeza replied:
      100% agree. Red Bull seem to have lost the plot over the last fortnight. It's one thing blaming an accident on the other driver but they seem to think it was malicious and deliberate.

  • Comment posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 15:42

    Pre-Silverstone: RB and MV are a good team, worked hard to get where they are, deserve their success, fair play to them.

    Post-Silverstone: Anyone but Max. Please.

    • Reply posted by Fred, today at 15:46

      Fred replied:
      RB and MV are sore losers. Literally in MV's case

  • Comment posted by depotman, today at 15:34

    It’s quite laughable that RB can complain about LH when MV will quite happily shove anybody off the track without batting an eyelid to further his points total.

    • Reply posted by all lives matter, today at 15:51

      all lives matter replied:
      Deluded lewis fan

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 15:23

    Wonder what red bull are going to whine about this weekend 🤔

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 15:26

      Paul M replied:
      Probably the amount of Hamilton whining to his engineers every single race.

  • Comment posted by Mistermiggs, today at 15:37

    Red Bull have been pretty boring with their whining since Silverstone, after Saint Max has been the most considerate driver on the grid all year…….. Hamilton was doing what champions do, race hard and don’t give an inch (erm a little like Saint Max). F1 is tough, so are the drivers and it makes it exciting. Come on Lewis & Mercedes, win again guys.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 16:08

      Mark replied:
      Hamilton was at fault. He got a 10 second penalty. Not racing hard, just a mistake but MV paid the price

  • Comment posted by AndyS, today at 15:40

    I would love to see a close race fair no over aggressive behaviour from Max just good fair driving. I must admit I do like listening to Horner throwing at tantrum ( laying on the supermarket floor screaming, crying and stamping his feet demanding his race win)

    • Reply posted by all lives matter, today at 15:48

      all lives matter replied:
      Love to see a fair fight.. not a british driver using his car as a weapon then playing the race card when people start pointing fingers at him

  • Comment posted by lea and lance, today at 15:58

    Not getting involved in all this hullabaloo. Just interesting that Horner accused Hamilton of being desperate a couple of weeks back. Yet Horner and Marko's actions over the last few days seem to smack of desperation!

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:49

    Horner got personal with Lewis, let’s hope Lewis gets personal back by stuffing red bull this weekend. Do the talking on the track, don’t whinge like a baby to press

    • Reply posted by indifferent, today at 15:59

      indifferent replied:
      Horner’s reaction at Silverstone was pathetic - thought his wife was the drama queen

  • Comment posted by kingofspanners, today at 15:21

    Normal service has resumed.
    Mr Friday - Valteri
    Mr Saturday - George
    Mr Sunday - Lewis

    • Reply posted by Ash, today at 15:30

      Ash replied:
      Mr Moaner - Max
      “Not the fastest car. Not enough respect for me. Rules need to be changed for me. People can’t break late when racing me. My rival must be penalised more to benefit me. People should not celebrate their win without me. Blah blah blah”

  • Comment posted by yoyopj, today at 15:36

    I wonder if Christian got Max that lesson from Charles on how to expect others to race you and to give room, not mucking up your own race ;-) Perhaps not, he'll still be crying about the Penalty Appeal Rejection...

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 16:05

      Mark replied:
      Hamilton had plenty of space, otherwise he'd not have got a 10 second penalty....

  • Comment posted by kevinmac27, today at 15:25

    If Hamilton wins this it will be his 100th Grand Prix. That has to be one of his big lifetime goals achieved.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 15:27

      Paul M replied:
      He'll spoil it by whining and complaining to his engineers, probably about tires. It's his favourite thing.

  • Comment posted by Mark W, today at 15:49

    Red Bull have had it all their own way in 2021, revised aero rules assisted high rake cars like RB, the end last year of qualifying engine modes which affected Mercedes the most, what next to artificaly halt Merecedes LH can only run on three wheels ?

    • Reply posted by Bazrat, today at 15:51

      Bazrat replied:
      He did and he won

  • Comment posted by Damien, today at 15:34

    You know times are meaningless when Bottas is the fastest

    • Reply posted by turtle wax, today at 16:04

      turtle wax replied:
      how true.... F1 is all about Lewis.

  • Comment posted by FutureWhippet, today at 15:24

    Lets hope Red Bull are firmly back in their box and we have a good, hard fought race with no whining.

    • Reply posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 15:37

      Ayupgeeza replied:
      That would be nice. I'm not holding my breath though.

  • Comment posted by indifferent, today at 15:58

    Verstappen might find he’d do a quicker lap if he drove in a straight line rather than swerving all over the road trying to stop better drivers going quicker than him

  • Comment posted by nolant, today at 15:52

    This whole 'war of words' situation is getting out of hand now. They're worse than kids and that's just team bosses and people stirring it up in interviews etc.

    • Reply posted by Fred, today at 15:55

      Fred replied:
      By Team Bosses ITIYM Whinger Spice?

  • Comment posted by Surgeon1, today at 15:28

    Apparently Max has asked if can start after everyone else has finished so he doesn't have compete too hard.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:03

    To be fair when your career mentors have been Ron Dennis, Nikki Lauda and Toto Wolff, i’m sure LH won’t get upset by Ginger spice and his tantrums

  • Comment posted by DaveW40, today at 16:09

    So RB are all about revealing how much things cost.
    £1.3m for the car
    £1 for a bag of sweets for the brave little boy
    £100 for a large bag of sour grapes for the boss

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:07

    I wonder what Karen Horner will complain about this weekend.

