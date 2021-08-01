Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Vettel took a rare podium for Aston Martin in Hungary

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified after finishing second in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Officials were unable to take the mandatory one-litre sample of fuel from Vettel's car after the race.

Governing body the FIA said it was possible to take only 0.3 litres from the car and it was no defence to claim no performance advantage was obtained.

The decision promotes Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to second place and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to third.

F1 rules dictate teams must ensure a one-litre sample of fuel can be taken from the car at any time during the event.

Running less fuel can give a performance advantage as each 1kg of fuel equates to an average of about 0.035secs a lap.

Hungarian Grand Prix stewards said: "The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out."

It is believed team principal Otmar Szafnauer and technical director Andrew Green said there was 1.44 litres left in the car, but they were unable to extract it.

Hamilton's promotion extends his championship lead over Max Verstappen of Red Bull to eight points.