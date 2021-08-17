Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Japanese Grand Prix was last held in 2019

This season's Japanese Grand Prix, planned for 8-10 October, has been cancelled because of a rise in Covid cases in the country.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic," said Formula 1.

"Formula 1 is working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

Japan was due to be the 17th of 23 rounds in this season's circuit.

Races in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore have already been called off this season, with the Turkish Grand Prix initially cancelled but later reinstated.

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond," added Formula 1.

It is the second year in a row that the Japan race has not taken place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2019 event disrupted by Typhoon Hagibis.

Japan hosted the season's final race six times in the late 1990s and early 2000s, however the 2021 calendar will conclude with the first Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on 5 December followed by the finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.

The season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on 29 August. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton holds a narrow eight-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the driver standings.