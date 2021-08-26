Radio and text coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Fernando Alonso will stay at Alpine for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The double world champion returned to F1 this season with the team after two years away.

Alpine chief executive officer Laurent Rossi said: "Fernando has impressed us all since he returned to the sport at the beginning of this year.

"His dedication, teamwork and focus to extract the maximum from the team is incredible to be a part of and certainly special to witness."

Alonso, who turned 40 last month, took time to find his feet at the start of the season with Alpine - who were called Renault last year - especially in qualifying.

But he has finished in the points in every race since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in early June and played a key role in team-mate Esteban Ocon's surprise victory at the last race in Hungary.

Ocon found himself in the lead after a chaotic start, and Alonso held off Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes for 11 key laps towards the end of the race, without which the seven-time champion may well have caught and passed Ocon for the victory.

Rossi said: "[Alonso's] performance in Hungary was another example of his racing pedigree and reminded everyone how skilled a driver he is."

Alonso was on a so-called "one-plus-one" contract with Alpine, with an option for the team to keep him on for 2022. His performances since he returned have convinced Rossi that would be the right choice.

Rossi described the pairing of Ocon and Alonso as "a perfect driver line-up, amongst the strongest on the grid. It works in a hugely complementary way, with both offering raw talent and speed, yet impeccable team spirit that delivered our first win in Hungary".

Alonso said he was "very happy" to stay at Alpine, adding: "I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at [the UK and French bases at] Enstone and Viry-Châtillon.

"It's been a tricky season for everyone, but we've shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression.

"We're targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into F1.

"I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that."