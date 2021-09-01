Kimi Raikkonen: Former world champion to retire from Formula 1
From the section Formula 1
Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season.
The 41-year-old Finn, who won the 2007 championship with Ferrari, currently races for Alfa Romeo.
"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter," he said on Instagram.
"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy."
Raikkonen began his career in 2001 and has started 341 Formula 1 grands prix - more than any other driver.
He has won 21 races and finished on the podium more than 100 times.
