Zandvoort is hosting a Formula 1 grand prix for the first time since 1985 - and the Dutch fans are revelling in its return.

With homegrown star Max Verstappen to cheer on from the grandstands, the Orange Army are giving British supporters at Silverstone a run for the money in fanatical support.

BBC Sport takes a look at the flares, fancy dress and DJ sets as a Netherlands coastal town is turned into a giant festival of racing.

When it came to deciding which driver to support at the Dutch Grand Prix, there was one choice and one choice only: Max Verstappen

The circuit is next to a beach - many fans arrived by bicycle

Was this a grand prix or was it Glastonbury festival? The crowd were being pumped up by Dutch DJ Tiesto before the race began

Around 80,000 fans supported Verstappen each day across the race weekend

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton didn't find much love in the Zandvoort stands among the Orange Army across the weekend

How many times can you do a Mexican wave before lights out at a grand prix? It turns out, quite a lot

Hundreds of flags celebrating Verstappen's race number were on display at Zandvoort. Even the speed limit signs around the track were changed from '30' to '33' in honour of the Dutchman

Fans flocked to the tightly compact Zandvoort circuit in their thousands

The Dutch Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic - so fans have been basking in Formula 1's return to the country after an absence of more than 35 years