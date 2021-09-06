Valtteri Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo with George Russell expected replace him at Mercedes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas is to move to Alfa Romeo from Mercedes next season.

The announcement of the Finn's switch paves the way for Mercedes to declare the signing of George Russell to partner Lewis Hamilton from 2022.

Bottas said: "I am proud of what I achieved at Mercedes and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship.

"But I am also looking forward to the new challenges that await me next year with an iconic manufacturer."

Bottas joins Alfa Romeo as an effective replacement for Kimi Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the season.

The news is the latest in a choreographed series of announcements, with Mercedes expected to confirm the signing of Russell in the coming hours or days.

Bottas has won nine races in five years since he joined Mercedes in 2017 as a replacement for German Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 world championship.

The 32-year-old has proved a capable back-up to Hamilton but has not been able to consistently challenge the seven-time champion.

Alfa Romeo said Bottas had signed a "multi-year deal", which is likely to be for at least two or three years.

Bottas said he believed that the Alfa Romeo/Sauber facilities in Hinwil in Switzerland had "clear potential" and he hoped the new technical regulations being introduced by F1 in 2022 would give "the team a chance to make a leap in performance".

Alfa Romeo are ninth in the constructors' championship after 13 races this season.

"I'm grateful for the trust the team has put in me," Bottas said, "and I cannot wait to repay their faith: I'm as hungry as ever to race for results and, when the time comes, for wins."

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur, who ran Bottas in junior categories, said: "With him, we bring to Hinwil a strong team player with experience at the sharp end of the grid.

"Valtteri has been an integral part of a team that rewrote the history books and he has four constructors' world titles to his name: he is the right driver to help Alfa Romeo Racing make a step forward towards the front of the grid.

"Our relationship goes back a long way, to when we worked together in successful campaigns in F3 and GP3, and his talent and skills have been evident ever since, only growing with the time. I'm really looking forward to seeing him put his ability to work for the good of the team.

"The multi-year deal bringing him to us gives both Valtteri and the team the stability we need to build our project at a crucial time for F1. We are excited for what the future holds in store."

Alfa Romeo have made no announcement on a second driver.

They are believed to be considering options that include their current driver Antonio Giovinazzi, former Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "This hasn't been an easy process or a straightforward decision for us. Valtteri has done a fantastic job over the past five seasons and he has made an essential contribution to our success and to our growth.

"Together with Lewis, he has built a benchmark partnership between two team-mates in the sport, and that has been a valuable weapon in our championship battles and pushed us to achieve unprecedented success.

"He would absolutely have deserved to stay with the team, and I am pleased that he has been able to choose an exciting challenge with Alfa next year to continue his career at the top level of the sport; when the time comes, he will leave us with huge goodwill from every single member of the team."

Comments

Join the conversation

152 comments

  • Comment posted by adampreece, today at 13:19

    "Alfa Romeo said Bottas had signed a "multi-year deal", which is likely to be for at least two or three years."

    It's insights like this masterful understanding of plurals that makes Andrew Benson one of few truly elite sports journalists

    • Reply posted by LeanJimBean, today at 13:22

      LeanJimBean replied:
      So true 😅

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 13:08

    Lewis won’t be around for ever, Merc recognises this. Russel is the next best thing to challenge verstrappon so get him blooded

    • Reply posted by Boris is little Trump, today at 13:20

      Boris is little Trump replied:
      Hopefully going soon

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 13:15

    I'm a Lewis Hamilton fan, but I was pleased when Botta ignored the team yesterday and set the fastest lap despite being told not to. Shame we didn't see more of that fight in him these last five years.

    Good luck to him though, seems a very decent guy.

    • Reply posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 13:22

      SenseAndSensibility replied:
      Sadly he still aborted it - the first two sectors were blistering, then he pulled on the brakes in the final sector to avoid upsetting the team.

  • Comment posted by Andy Y, today at 13:13

    Russell thoroughly deserves this opportunity which will highlight his raw talent and will give Lewis a massive internal challenge.

  • Comment posted by James 1927, today at 13:07

    Well it was no surprise and has been coming all season, unfortunately Valtteri just couldn't keep up. George is a fiery youngster and will add a bit more spice to the front of the grid with Max and Lewis. Bring it on!!

    • Reply posted by andyd, today at 13:17

      andyd replied:
      Bottas was never allowed to keep up.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 13:11

    Bottas never quite seemed able to get the same performance out of the cars. George jumped in at Sakir and pretty much outperformed him immediately.

    Will be great seeing Russell in a strong car. He clearly has championship winning potential

  • Comment posted by BritInRomania, today at 13:09

    Valtteri, this is James. Here's your P45.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 13:11

    GR is clearly the future for Mercedes and they had to promote him whilst they still could. I'm sure he'll be all too aware of the team game and I'm also sure Mercedes have learnt from the LH / NR era of letting their drivers compete but not letting it boil over.

    VB's been a good team mate / wing man to LH but can't be consistent enough esp with Red Bull on the rise and the change in regs.

  • Comment posted by Hampshire_Hogg, today at 13:08

    Make or break time for Russell whilst Bottas can relax and regroup and regain his mojo. Be good to see him drive without undue pressure.

    • Reply posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 13:25

      Justice4Bham21 replied:
      How can you have undue pressure driving as N°2 to LH? All he had to do was cover him & he couldn't get anything out of the same car, when Russell jumped in it for 1 race & showed him up. Merc should have dropped Bottas ages ago!

  • Comment posted by Calum, today at 13:05

    Will be very interesting to see an all-British team with the new regs

    • Reply posted by Iceman Carl, today at 13:36

      Iceman Carl replied:
      Not quite, Merc are still German. I'd love to see this line up at Aston although Daddy Stroll won't allow it. But I'm loving the British driver line up

  • Comment posted by ldjg2002, today at 13:16

    "Bottas has won nine races in five years since he joined Mercedes in 2017 as a replacement for German Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 world championship."

    Took me by surprise only 9 wins in 5 years.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 13:19

      BBC123 replied:
      In the fastest car ever witnessed in F1. Unfortunately it's the most damning evidence against him; he just can't cut it at the highest level.

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 13:14

    Very much deserved for George.

    I feel bad for Valtteri, he more often than not seemed to get the wrong end of the stick at Mercedes, but hopefully he can prove how good he is again at Alfa.

  • Comment posted by aarddave, today at 13:16

    Hopefully Bottas will now show he has something to prove after spending his best years doing everything the team asked of him, forgoing his own chances of any level of success and even being ordered to slow down to avoid getting the fastest lap yesterday.

    Hopefully next time he is given team orders he tells the team to stick it. What are they going to do? Replace him?

    • Reply posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 13:22

      SenseAndSensibility replied:
      Was really hoping he gave James Vowles static when he got the call to abort a fastest lap attempt. Worse by far than any team orders I've ever seen in F1, even during the Ferrari years (Alonso is faster than you, indeed)

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 13:08

    I'm going to be shocked about who's taking Bottas' seat at Mercedes. I mean, it's going to come right of the blue (and white, with bits of yellow).

    In all seriousness, good move for him and could rejuvenate him as a team leader.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 13:15

    Long overdue move delayed by Mercedes dominance of the sport. This essentially meant they could carry a passenger, Schumacher/Ferrari-style for years without putting titles at risk.

    Bottas is quick on his day, but frankly doesn't have the consistency to challenge for championships and is a mid-tier driver overall. He's an upgrade on a long since past-it Kimi so it's a good move all-around.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 13:14

    We’ll see another Leclerc/Vettel scenario at Merc next year!
    There’s a few young drivers out there now who push these cars to their limits and beyond!
    Hamilton has found a consistent safe way of beating his team mate but next year he will have to step it up not Russel! It will be interesting to see Hamilton out of his comfort zone which his car has given him for 7-8 years!
    I can’t wait!

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 13:12

    This has to be the worst-kept secret in F1 for years. Hopefully we get to see some proper, competitive racing by both Bottas and Russell.

  • Comment posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 13:26

    12 Months is the difference.

    12 Months ago GR would have been too expensive to buy out of the contract with Williems.

    VB is a top draw driver and I wish him well for 2022.

    LH & GR versus MV and ?? in 2022, under new rules.....

    Lokking foward to that.

  • Comment posted by Sunny, today at 13:23

    Once George is announced to drive with Lewis this is great news for F1 and British motorsport. Lewis has always supported the young drivers, he has nothing left to prove. George with his existing speed learning from Lewis, will be able to challenge Max for future championships. Good luck Valtteri at Alfa..

  • Comment posted by Louis-87, today at 13:35

    It would have been good to see Bottas at least compete for the title, but he has been convincingly beaten by Ham.

    Since joining Merc, Bottas has won 9 races; Hamilton won 46. To put that in perspective, Rosberg won 9 alone when he beat Hamilton to the title in '16.

