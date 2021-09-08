Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The documentary is released on Wednesday, 15 September

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna says the seven-time Formula 1 world champion is "different, but he's here" as he continues his rehabilitation after a severe brain injury.

The 52-year-old was injured in a skiing accident in December 2013 and placed into a medically induced coma. He was brought home in September 2014.

Speaking in a new Netflix documentary, Corinna said: "He still shows me how strong he is every day.

"We're trying to carry on as a family."

The Schumacher family have kept his medical condition private as they say those would be his wishes.

His wife added: "'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Giving more detail about everyday life, Corinna said: "We live together at home. We do therapy.

"We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

Updates on Schumacher's health have been limited due to the family's desire for privacy

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. And we are getting on with our lives."

The documentary will feature close family members including his son Mick and daughter Gina-Maria, as well as current F1 drivers including Sebastian Vettel.

Corinna also reflects on how her husband was rarely injured in a career spanning more than 300 grands prix.

"We'd always made it through his races safely," she says in the film. "Which is why I was certain he had a few guardian angels that were keeping an eye out for him.

"I don't know if it's just a kind of protective wall that you put up yourself or if it's because you're in a way naive but it simply never occurred to me that anything could ever happen to Michael.

"I never blamed God for why this happened now. [The accident] was just really bad luck, all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life."

Schumacher's son Mick has followed in his father's footsteps and began his Formula 1 career this year with the Haas team, with a 12th place his best finish to date.